AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news.

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack the Grand Final teams, discuss Carlton's big appointment, and join all the dots on football's big issues.

- What life was like when Melbourne last won a flag

- Bevo makes the tough calls, who will be the medi-subs?

- Why the Dogs will be galvanised by their underdog status

- Voss is the 'perfect, perfect appointment' for Carlton

In this episode ...

0:26 – Who will be the medi-subs?

2:43 – We look at the selected 22 for each side

4:00 – Why the Dees aren't bothered by the 'weight of expectation'

6:17 – Why the Bulldogs will still have their 'us against them' mentality

7:18 – What life was like when the Dees last won the flag

8:36 – Does Grand Final experience matter?

9:50 – Damo chats to the two competing clubs' presidents

13:20 – Why Michael Voss is the right man for Carlton

16:21 – Voss will be a better coach second time around

19:49 – Changes at the Cats this off-season

22:12 – Grand Final predictions