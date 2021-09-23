IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack the Grand Final teams, discuss Carlton's big appointment, and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- What life was like when Melbourne last won a flag
- Bevo makes the tough calls, who will be the medi-subs?
- Why the Dogs will be galvanised by their underdog status
- Voss is the 'perfect, perfect appointment' for Carlton
In this episode ...
0:26 – Who will be the medi-subs?
2:43 – We look at the selected 22 for each side
4:00 – Why the Dees aren't bothered by the 'weight of expectation'
6:17 – Why the Bulldogs will still have their 'us against them' mentality
7:18 – What life was like when the Dees last won the flag
8:36 – Does Grand Final experience matter?
9:50 – Damo chats to the two competing clubs' presidents
13:20 – Why Michael Voss is the right man for Carlton
16:21 – Voss will be a better coach second time around
19:49 – Changes at the Cats this off-season
22:12 – Grand Final predictions