WEST COAST has had a win over its local rivals on Grand Final day with athletic defender Josh Rotham taking out the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint.
It was a West Coast whitewash of the podium places with the Eagles’ zippy forward Jack Petruccelle and high-flying Liam Ryan next across the finish line in the 100m race at Optus Stadium.
Four players from each of the Eagles and crosstown rivals Fremantle contested the quarter-time sprint by running along the 50m arc to represent the shape of a Colgate smile.
Colgate will make a $5,000 donation to Ladder, the charity of the AFLPA that provides young people with mentoring and support, in honour of the winner.
1st place: West Coast - Josh Rotham
2nd place: West Coast - Jack Petruccelle
3rd place: West Coast - Liam Ryan
4th place: Fremantle - Liam Henry
5th place: Fremantle – Ethan Hughes
6th place: Fremantle - Andy Brayshaw
7th place: Fremantle – Luke Ryan
8th place: West Coast - Tom Cole