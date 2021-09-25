WEST COAST has had a win over its local rivals on Grand Final day with athletic defender Josh Rotham taking out the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint.

It was a West Coast whitewash of the podium places with the Eagles’ zippy forward Jack Petruccelle and high-flying Liam Ryan next across the finish line in the 100m race at Optus Stadium.

Four players from each of the Eagles and crosstown rivals Fremantle contested the quarter-time sprint by running along the 50m arc to represent the shape of a Colgate smile.

Colgate will make a $5,000 donation to Ladder, the charity of the AFLPA that provides young people with mentoring and support, in honour of the winner.

1st place: West Coast - Josh Rotham

2nd place: West Coast - Jack Petruccelle

3rd place: West Coast - Liam Ryan

4th place: Fremantle - Liam Henry

5th place: Fremantle – Ethan Hughes

6th place: Fremantle - Andy Brayshaw

7th place: Fremantle – Luke Ryan

8th place: West Coast - Tom Cole