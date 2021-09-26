Melbourne captain Max Gawn receives a warm welcome at the Demons' premiership celebration event in Perth. Picture: Getty

MELBOURNE chief executive Gary Pert has revealed the extent of the premier's looming financial boon after selling two years' worth of merchandise in the hours that followed Saturday's Grand Final.

And the club has promised to celebrate its flag again as soon as possible with Victorian supporters after thousands of Perth-based fans turned out on Sunday to welcome their heroes in the Demons' adopted finals city.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE MORE OF THE MELBOURNE CELEBRATIONS

Melbourne set a record membership in 2021 of 53,706 and that is expected to skyrocket on the back of the club's success and the hope it will return home next season.

Richmond's membership grew from 73,515 in 2017 to over 100,000 in July the following year on the back of its drought-breaking premiership, while the Western Bulldogs also smashed their membership record on the back of the 2016 flag.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin and captain Max Gawn hold the premiership cup aloft at a celebration event in Perth. Picture: Getty

"I would see us really going through the roof in membership," Demons chief executive Pert said on Sunday.

"Even since the game last night, we've sold nearly two years' worth of merchandise since the siren.

"We want to thank every Melbourne supporter who rolled up to training, rolled up to the games and has rolled up today. Thanks to everyone with their red and blue on today."

Melbourne's Max Gawn, Tom Sparrow and Jake Bowey pose on arrival for the AFL Premiership Team Celebrations at Forrest Place on September 26, 2021 in Perth. Picture: Getty

Perth's Forrest Place, in the heart of the CBD, was a sea of red and blue on Sunday morning as the premiership team was presented on stage by club great Garry Lyon.

GREATEST SHOW IN PERTH Western Australia basks in Grand Final glory

Singing it loud + proud. ??



What an amazing crowd of red + blue in Perth's CBD. ?#GiveEmHell | #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/V2SjxwMGIW — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) September 26, 2021

After breaking a 57-year premiership drought with a team that is already speaking of its determination to win more flags, president Kate Roffey declared it was a new era for the club.

"Someone said to me last night, the Melbourne football club is back at the very epicentre of the AFL world and that's where we deserve to be," Roffey said.

"We're going to stay there for a while as well … it's a new era for Melbourne.

"We're very proud to have won here and we will proudly take it back home to Melbourne."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard INSIDE THE ROOMS: Dees' big hammy secret, what Chocco said to Trac Cal Twomey and Damian Barrett with all the aftermath from Melbourne's stunning premiership win

HOW THE WEST WAS WON Decade of dysfunction wiped away in 31 seconds

The loudest cheers on Sunday were reserved for captain Max Gawn, who was greeted with a chant, Norm Smith Medal hero Christian Petracca, and local youngster Luke Jackson.

Melbourne's Luke Jackson celebrates with the crowd during the Demons' premiership celebration event in Perth. Picture: Getty

Coach Simon Goodwin spoke about the Demons' desire to celebrate the premiership with their hometown fans and "do it again" for them.

10 TALKING POINTS Dee-structive third quarter, was Max robbed?

Garry Lyon speaks with Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca. Picture: Getty

"It's been 57 years and we're bringing the Cup home," the first-time premiership coach said.

"I hope they're sitting at home so proud of their team.

"I know I've spoken to some close friends and they're crying. They're so proud of everyone who's involved.

"But we're bringing the Cup home, we're going to celebrate again with everyone and we're going to do it again for them."