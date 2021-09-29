ADELAIDE list manager Justin Reid has declared disgraced former captain Taylor Walker will remain at the club next season.

Walker, who is contracted for 2022, had been contemplating his future in the wake of the racism scandal that resulted in him being suspended for six matches.

The Crows have condemned Walker's racial slur against a SANFL player while still supporting the veteran forward.

Earlier this month, coach Matthew Nicks said he "really" wants Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker to play on next year. Reid said the club now expected that to be the case.

"It certainly wasn't the greatest ending (to the season) and is something we need to work through as a club," Reid told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday.

"We'll continue to support not just Tex (Walker) but the whole playing group and the wider community, and I know that's something Tex is really focused in on.

"He's someone I check in on on a fortnightly basis and he'll be playing at the Adelaide Football Club next year."

After a poor 2020 campaign almost forced Walker retirement, he enjoyed a stunning return to form with 48 goals in 17 matches this year.

But the 31-year-old key forward's season came to an early end in August when his racial slur against North Adelaide player Robbie Young came to light.

An AFL investigation led to the six-match ban and an "ashamed, embarrassed and remorseful" Walker apologised to Young.

Walker will serve the remaining three matches of his suspension at the start of the 2022 season.

Reid expects Walker in pre-season training soon, with the Crows facing a huge summer as they attempt to climb up the ladder.

"He's determined to get inside the four walls and go about his business," Reid said.

"He's about improving and so are we as a football club where we sit at the moment.

"There's plenty of work to be done."