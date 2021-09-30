ADELAIDE photographer Maya Thompson's stunning image capturing a classic moment of anticipation and disappointment has been judged the winner of the #FootyFocus21 competition.

Thompson's winning shot was of Year 11 Sacred Heart student Tyson Coe’s reaction to his amazing shot on goal from the pocket that narrowly missed, much to the shock of the crowd and to Tyson himself.

The judges applauded Thompson's image for its "high drama, emotion and great composition".

>> CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ENTRIES BELOW

This heart-in-the-mouth snap was taken at Sacred Heart’s 98th intercollegiate round against cross-town rival Rostrevor College in Adelaide, South Australia. It is the largest game of the year, where supporters from the two sides even have to be separated onto opposite ends of the pitch.

Thompson's photo was judged the winner ahead of more than 6000 entries received in this year's competition, and she will get to shadow AFL chief photographer Michael Willson at an AFL game in round one, 2022.

Now in its second year, the Footy Focus competition invites community photographers from around Australia to share their best photos.

THE #FOOTYFOCUS21 TOP 10

MATT OBORN

Will Scadden of Broadview Football Club takes a huge mark in the Adelaide Footy League match against Scotch OC at Broadview Oval.

GARY BRADSHAW

Instagram: @garybradshawphotography

Karingal JFC players celebrate during an under-11 game in the Frankston and District Junior Football League.

MAYA THOMPSON

Instagram: @midfieldphotog

Sacred Heart's Tyson Coe watches a shot at goal against crosstown rival Rostrevor College.

KRISTY BRITTAIN

An action shot during a Perth Football League game between Nollamara AFC and Cottesloe AFC on April 17, 2021.

RILEY LOCKETT

Instagram: @riley.lockett.photography

Yarra Glen's Lachlan Crawford in action against Powelltown on July 3, 2021.

JACK MOORE

Instagram: @jack03photography

An action shot from a game between Gisborne FC and Sunbury Masters (Lions) on July 10, 2021.

BROOKE SLEEP

Instagram: @brookesleep__

Broadbeach Cats player Jessica Harvey breastfeeds her daughter Lola, pre-game.

JUSTINE ROWE

Instagram: @justinessportsphotos

Harry Taylor of Northampton Blue takes a mark in the Great Northern Football League match between Northampton Blue and Chapman on June 11, 2021.

JAYDEN CASSIDY HUMPHRIS

Instagram: @cassidycaptured

Aquinas Old Collegians FC celebrate booking a place in the VAFA Women's Grand Final.

CHARLIE LOWSON

Instagram: @charlielowson

Papunya Eagles' Braydon Weily celebrates after kicking a goal in the Grand Final win against Ntaria Bulldogs at Traeger Park TIO Stadium in Alice Springs.

