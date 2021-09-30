BROWNLOW medallist Ollie Wines has capped an outstanding season with his first John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's 2021 club champion.

Wines polled in every game to finish a clear winner on 229 votes, clear of veteran midfielder Travis Boak (167) and backline recruit Aliir Aliir (164).



The 26-year-old, who has twice finished runner-up (2016 and 2018), is the fifth separate winner in the past five seasons after Robbie Gray won three medals in a row from 2014-16.



Wines also earned his first Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer in 2021 and became Port's first Brownlow medallist, winning the prestigious award with an equal record tally of 36 votes.

Port Adelaide's Travis Boak (left) and Ollie Wines celebrate after a win during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

His decorated season was made possible by a fresh approach to focus on his strengths as a big-bodied onballer and stop pursuing perfection in other aspects of the game.



The inside bull averaged a career-high 32.4 disposals (No.3 in the AFL), as well as 14.8 contested possessions (No.3), 5.9 clearances and 5.2 inside 50s.



His margin of 62 votes highlighted his excellence in a career-best season.



Runner-up Boak finished top three for the sixth time in his career and was also awarded the player voted Fos Williams Medal as the best team man for a record sixth time, and the third year in a row.



Aliir's third placing was recognition for an outstanding first season at the Power, having crossed from Sydney in exchange for a future second-round selection and earning All-Australian selection.

Fourth-placed Karl Amon won the coach's award for most improved, while young star Mitch Georgiades was named the club's best player under 21, winning the Gavin Wanganeen Award.



Emerging ruckman Sam Hayes, 22, won the SANFL best and fairest, polling votes in every game and underlining his prospects as a future AFL big man.



SEASON REVIEWS How did your club fare?



The Power voting system involves coach Ken Hinkley, now departed senior assistant Michael Voss, each player's line coach, and football manager Chris Davies each rating every player between 0-5.



A maximum of 20 and minimum of zero votes are awarded per player.

John Cahill Medal top 10

1. Ollie Wines – 229 votes

2. Travis Boak – 167

3. Aliir Aliir – 164

4. Karl Amon – 146

5. Tom Jonas – 137

=6. Ryan Burton – 132

=6. Dan Houston – 132

8. Darcy Byrne-Jones – 125

9. Charlie Dixon – 123

10. Scott Lycett – 120