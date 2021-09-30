IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary look at all the latest trade new and join the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why Richmond is central to the free agency movements today
- Free agency compensation is an 'inexact science'
- What will Swans get for George Hewett?
- 'If Toby Greene wasn't hitting people and making contact with umpires, he may have got his second best and fairest last night'
- 'Off-field machinations are the intriguing part of THIS footy club right now'
- Why Chris Scott could've been opening the batting for Australia at Geelong's B&F
In this episode ...
0:40 – The three moves likely to happen today
2:12 – Free agency compensation an inexact science
7:32 – Ollie Wines' season was 'one for the ages'
8:24 – Toby Greene may have cost himself a B&F
10:09 – Tom Stewart becomes Geelong’s club champion
11:07 – Could Stewart take over from Joel Selwood as captain?
11:48 – Geelong's off-field machinations
13:29 – Matthew Scarlett's exit from Geelong
16:35 – Geelong rebuilding its assistant coaching panel
18:16 – What free agency compensation will AFL.com.au get for Mitch Cleary?