Tyson Stengle takes on Bachar Houli in Adelaide's clash with Richmond in round 18, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle deserves a third chance at an AFL club, according to former recruiter Matt Rendell.

Stengle has starred while playing in the SANFL since cutting ties with Adelaide at the start of this season after he was stood down from the club following a series of off-field indiscretions.

The 22-year-old has kicked 41 goals in 18 matches for Woodville-West Torrens and will play in the SANFL Grand Final against Glenelg on Sunday.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal for Richmond at Adelaide Oval in 2017. Picture: Michael Willson

"He's been fantastic during the finals and he's had a really good year. He's a class act," Rendell said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.



LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEST WEEKDAYS

"I thought Carlton would take him in the mid-season [draft] because I assumed Eddie [Betts] was going to finish up this year. That didn't happen and he's finished off the year really well.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal with Eddie Betts at Metricon Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I would be shocked if someone didn't take him in the draft. I know Collingwood were sniffing around, I think Josh Thomas is probably on the way out and he would be a really good replacement."

The lightning quick Stengle played two matches in two seasons at the Tigers then added 14 more after moving to the Crows at the end of 2018.