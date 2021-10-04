IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the latest trade new and join the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The Jordan Dawson divide: 'There's a long way between what the two clubs feel is going to happen here'
- Is Lachie Neale still on the table? 'Stranger things have happened'
- Historical trade success: It's so crucial to a club's premiership chances. See Hawthorn with Lake and Gibson, Melbourne with Lever and May
- Vaccinations: In the NFL, a team will forfeit if an unvaxxed player prevents the game being played
In this episode ...
1:11 – Jordan Dawson's trade value
4:48 – Peter Ladhams may not be at Port next year
5:55 – Recapping Friday’s free agency movements
6:33 – Some of the other moves to look out for
7:58 – Melbourne’s trade success
10:08 – Some of the biggest trade successes that have led to premierships
11:59 – Will all AFL players require a vaccination?