Collingwood's Mason Cox after a loss to the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Join our rolling news story as we bring you all the action from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period every day right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

WILL COX FIND A NEW HOME?

3:35pm: Brisbane should look to trade for towering Collingwood forward Mason Cox, says Matt Rendell.

The former recruiting manager believes the 211cm out-of-contract Magpie could be the perfect stop-gap for the Lions as they await the returning of Eric Hipwood from a ruptured ACL.

"Surely he fits in at the Brisbane Lions," Rendell told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He lets (Joe) Daniher run up the ground. Cox plays deeper … and he'd be a great back-up ruckman to (Oscar) McInerney."

Collingwood's Mason Cox celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane is on the lookout for ruck-forward support following the retirement of Archie Smith and the knee injury suffered by Hipwood.

The Lions have been linked to Darcy Fort and Levi Casboult.

Cox, 30, fell out of favour at Collingwood last season and is one of a number of Magpies that will have to wait out the Trade Period to see if he gets a new deal.

WATCH TRADE DESK NOW

2.55pm: There's a standoff looming between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark, plus what's big Hawk Jon Ceglar worth?

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Standoff over Cats speedster looms, what's this big Hawk worth? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

COONEY'S LATEST MEGA TRADE

2:35pm: Adam Cooney has thrown up a three-club trade between the Western Bulldogs, Carlton and Gold Coast to get Lewis Young to the Blues.

How does Lewis Young land at Carlton?@Adamcooney17 has had a crack at one possible scenario with today's mega trade.



Brought to you by Continental Tyres. pic.twitter.com/ZfGTBtrGmU — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 4, 2021

WHY DOGS WANT O'BRIEN

1.55pm: With Lewis Young requesting a trade to Carlton, the Western Bulldogs are already thinking about securing his replacement in Hawthorn free agent Tim O'Brien.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey discusses why the Hawk would be a good fit at the Dogs.

O'Brien to the Bulldogs?@CalTwomey lists the benefits the free agent Hawk could bring to Whitten Oval, earlier today on Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio. pic.twitter.com/azZCeOyhGj — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 4, 2021

SAINT REJECTS FREE AGENCY

1.03pm: SEB ROSS has joined fellow St Kilda mainstay Jack Billings in rejecting AFL free agency and signing a new deal with the club.

The utility has re-committed for the next two years, in the wake of Billings securing a four-year deal.

Check out the full story here.

St Kilda's Seb Ross kicks the ball against Fremantle in R23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL THE SWANS MAKE ANOTHER POWER PLAY?

12.25pm: COULD Sydney plan for its future tall stocks and make a second play for 23-year-old Peter Ladhams?

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has asked the question on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio after the Swans pushed for the 202cm Port Adelaide ruck in 2020.

"Tom Hickey turns 31 next year. Sydney looked at Peter Ladhams last year in their trade for Aliir Aliir, I wonder if they'll push for him again."



- @RileyBev



Watch - https://t.co/Vu4ZlMpJRy



Listen - https://t.co/siRQAWU7Zq#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 4, 2021

DOG REQUESTS TRADE TO CARLTON

10.55am: WESTERN Bulldogs tall Lewis Young has requested a trade to Carlton, reports AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Young, 22, has a two-year offer in front of him from the Dogs but had been weighing his future after playing nine games this year for the Grand Finalists.

With Young set to depart, the Dogs are eyeing off a Hawthorn free agent as cover.

Check out the full story here.

Bulldog Lewis Young warms up before the round 10 match against St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images

PIES, SUNS PLAN PICK SWAP

10.25am: COLLINGWOOD and Gold Coast are on the verge of agreeing a pick swap that will help both clubs with their strategy at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, reports AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

The Pies are set to land a host of picks to help land father-son star Nick Daicos, among other trade targets, while the Suns will offload picks they're unlikely to use at the draft.

Check out the full story here.

Nick Daicos in action during a NAB League Boys match between the Eastern Ranges and the Oakleigh Chargers at Preston City Oval on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SWANS TO PLAY HARDBALL

9.55am: SYDNEY looks set to demand a high price for wantaway winger Jordan Dawson.

The 24-year-old knocked back a lucrative offer from the Swans and requested a trade to Adelaide.

CEO Tom Harley said the club had big plans for Dawson in the future and expects negotiations to with the Crows to reflect that.

Check out the full story here.

Sydney's Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO NEEDS A TAP GUN?

9.06am: COULD Geelong or the Western Bulldogs be a new home for Hawk Jonathon Ceglar?

The Cats have had a revolving door around their rucks for several years, with Rhys Stanley generally – but not always – the number one choice, while the Dogs have struggled with their big men stocks.

SEN reported on Monday morning the contracted Ceglar had been told to explore his trade options, with the rising Ned Reeves waiting in the wings.

Jonathon Ceglar and Mason Cox during a VFL clash at the Holden Centre on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I look at the Cats, who have been searching for a ruckman, they just re-signed Rhys Stanley," Matthew Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"They've got picks 30, 32, 34 and 52 so they've got plenty of picks that could satisfy, I would have thought – a pick in the 30s or 40s for Ceglar, I don't know where it sits, but it's probably around there, with Hawthorn telling him to explore."

COULD MITCHELL FIX RICHMOND'S MIDFIELD ISSUES?

7.50am: RICHMOND should look at recruiting Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell to assist in its bid to return to finals, according to Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes.

Hawthorn is keen to hit the NAB AFL Draft hard this year, and Cornes said the Tigers' pick No.7 would suit the Hawks' rebuild perfectly.

"I've been saying all along, Richmond, the one issue is their midfield," Cornes said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Co-host Matthew Lloyd thinks Mitchell could add some reliability to the Tigers' engine room, which was one of the worst clearance sides in 2021.

"Tom Mitchell, you might not like how he plays, but you know what you're going to get every week," Lloyd said.

"That's where it's an interesting one for Richmond, because he's a guy who's going to walk in, and he'll be playing with Dusty Martin, Dion Prestia, Tom Mitchell, it's going to be a midfield where you know what you're going to get every week, with (Trent) Cotchin a bit of cream on the cake.

CONCERNS FOR OLD CATS, WHO GETS BETTER?

7.38am: THE LIST demographic of Geelong is an area of serious concern for Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd.

The Cats played a record 11 players in their 30s in their demoralising preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

Key back Lachie Henderson has since retired.

"Melbourne, well Luke Jackson's going to get better, Pickett's going to get better, all these sorts of things happen," Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Whereas Geelong, I ask myself, how are they going to get better? They've got Jordan Clark (who has been linked to Fremantle).

"I was shocked Quinton Narkle signed a one-year deal, I would have been taking a three-year deal somewhere else with the lack of want to play him. I'm really, really concerned about Geelong."