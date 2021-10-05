LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

Thanks for joining us on day two of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

ICYMI, we had our first player trade go down on Tuesday, with Collingwood securing the services of Geelong's Nathan Kreuger. Read the full story here.

And don't forget to check out our daily Inside Trading column and Trade Desk video.

Keep clicking back to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every day as we keep you up to date with our rolling news story right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

INSIDE TRADING

6pm: Why the deal for Adam Cerra is dragging on, two clubs fighting over a Port Adelaide big man, Collingwood's picks still in play, plus more of all the latest news in our regular Inside Trading column.

Check out the full story here.

WATCH TRADE DESK NOW

5:54pm: What are Richmond's plans for the upcoming draft, and why are the Eagles ignoring this 'glaring weakness'?

Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.

IS MITCHELL STILL UP FOR GRABS?

5:44pm: Hawthorn was open to trading Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell from the latter stages of this season, according to AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett.

Mitchell won his club's best and fairest award this year but is reported to be available for the right price as the Hawks embrace a rebuild and look to add first-round draft selections to their current picks No.5, 21 and 24.

The ball-winning midfielder has played 85 matches since joining the Hawks at the end of 2016 after playing 65 times for Sydney, but could be on the move again if another club makes a suitable offer.

Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell fires off a handball against Sydney in round 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I do know that leading into the start of the Trade Period pretty much every other footy club was aware that if you wanted to get serious with the conversation about it, it was worth having," Barrett told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I don't claim to know what has happened in the last three or four days about it. I do know that was the case leading into it, in the latter stages of the actual premiership season leading into the finals.

"I know what Mitchell has said publicly about being keen to stay but he's made the move once in his life before, leaving the Swans after the 2016 Grand Final to go to Hawthorn."

ROOS, TIGERS IN STANDOFF AFTER 'LOW-BALL' OFFER

5:20pm: North Melbourne's initial "low-ball" offer to Robbie Tarrant that led to the veteran defender's departure is now holding up its deal with Richmond for Callum Coleman-Jones.

The 22-year-old Coleman-Jones has nominated the Kangaroos as his preferred destination as he looks for greater opportunities to play in the ruck but the clubs are at a trade standstill.

"It is all caught up in the Robbie Tarrant situation, where North is losing Robbie Tarrant as a free agent, they low-balled him and he's going to the Tigers," AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"[North Melbourne] only offered him a two-year contract once they knew he was on the hook to go.

"[Richmond] offered him a whole lot more money and more time."

North Melbourne's Robbie Tarrant in action against Richmond in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarrant is set to join the Tigers on a two-year deal after rejecting an initial one-year offer from the Kangaroos that was later raised to two years.

The Tigers want to avoid recruiting Tarrant as an unrestricted free agent as it will dilute the end-of-second-round compensation it has received for Mabior Chol moving to Gold Coast.

"They want to keep the Mabior Chol compensation and as such the conversations between North and Richmond are not just around Callum Coleman-Jones but also around Robbie Tarrant," Barrett said.

COACHING MERRY-GO-ROUND CONTINUES

4:45pm: Gold Goast has secured the services of Brad Miller as an assistant coach for 2022. Miller, who played 157 games for Melbourne and Richmond between 2002 and 2012, joins the Suns after working as director of coaching at Sydney University. He previously spent six years as an assistant at Greater Western Sydney after two years with the Demons in a development role.

Miller's arrival at the club coincides with the departure of Tim Clarke, who is returning to Carlton as midfield coach. The 39-year-old played 96 games at Hawthorn before joining Richmond as a development coach in 2010. He spent three years at the Blues from 2016-2018 in charge of the onball division, before moving north to the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Giants have appointed Craig Jennings as a part-time opposition and strategy coach. He has previously worked at Essendon, the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne.

Check out the full story here.

LIONS SHOULD BE LOOKING FORWARD WITH SON OF A GUN ON THE HORIZON

3.24pm: Brisbane should be preparing for the arrival of "top-five prospect" Will Ashcroft by moving its 2022 first-round draft selection into this year’s NAB AFL Draft.

Ashcroft is the son of former Brisbane triple-premiership midfielder Marcus, and seen as one of the brightest prospects for next year.

"If [Brisbane] can get something good in the teens, which I think they will, they'll get something between probably 14 and 18, 14 and 20 for their first round next year, that gives them three picks in the first round," former AFL recruiter Matt Rendell said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and (inset) Marcus in action for Brisbane in 1998. Pictures: brightongrammar.vic.edu.au | AFL Photos

"They need to get rid of that 'first-rounder' next year because it will just get used up by Will. Like Collingwood and like the Bulldogs, you’ll find the points somewhere next year to be able to get Will Ashcroft in.

"That’s if he chooses to go to Brisbane. He is living in Melbourne, he’ll play at Sandringham Dragons. He might choose just to go to the draft, he doesn’t necessarily choose Brisbane.

"Someone told me there are a couple of blokes in front of him but he’s certainly looking like a top-five prospect."

DAWSON DEAL COULD HAVE BEEN CLOSE TO $3 MILLION

3.20pm: Sydney could have up to $3 million in salary cap space to lure a top talent after Jordan Dawson turned down the Swans' lucrative offer.

Sydney head of football Charlie Gardiner revealed that a five-year deal was put in front of Dawson before he decided to return to his native South Australia.

"That's an admission of a $3 million offer. You're not going to put a five-year deal to him unless there is $600,000 attached to it," AFL.com.au trade guru Damian Barrett told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"That's an admission of a $3m offer."@barrettdamian, SOS and Matt Rendell discuss Sydney's five-year offer to Jordan Dawson.



George Hewett's move to Carlton as a free agent has also given the Swans more salary cap relief.

"They should have $600,000 for five years in their hot little hands to spend somewhere else, so watch this space who they will go after," former AFL recruiter Matt Rendell said.

"They are in contention. With Buddy at the top of his game, they are in contention.

"They'd be having a massive crack. If they get a player, a really good player to help them through their midfield, I reckon they'll have a crack at something this year."

DAWSON TURNED DOWN FIVE-YEAR DEAL AT THE SWANS

2.50pm: Sydney has backed away from suggestions it is seeking a draft selection inside the top 10 from Adelaide in exchange for wantaway midfielder Jordan Dawson.

Swans general manager of football Charlie Gardiner told Continental Tyres Trade Radio on Tuesday that the Swans thought highly enough of the 24-year-old that it dangled a five-year offer at him to keep him at the club.

That would suggest the club would expect hefty consideration for letting him leave, but Gardiner said there would be no “running commentary” as they negotiate with the Swans over Dawson who they rate as highly as any player on the market at present.

“We will do what’s in the best interests of the club. I’m not going into what offers has been made, it’s up to the two clubs to find what’s a fair deal, but at the moment we’re not there.”

A third club might have to come to the assistance of the Swans and Crows to get the deal done, especially with the pre-season draft an option the 15th-placed Adelaide might yet consider.

"We had a five year deal in front of him. It was a significant offer."



- Charlie Gardiner on the deal they had in front of Jordan Dawson



Watch - https://t.co/Udq4dl3RyW



PIES NAB JETTA FOR OFF-FIELD ROLE

2.15pm: Collingwood's big moves this trade period are extending off-field, with the Pies nabbing recently retired Demon Neville Jetta for a development coach role.

Jetta will mentor players and be involved in their development, while also playing in the Magpies' VFL program.

Jetta played 159 games across 13 years for Melbourne before retiring after the club's drought-breaking premiership victory.

Neville Jetta during pre-season training. Picture: AFL Photos

DONE DEAL: KREUGER OFF TO THE MAGPIES

1.50pm: Geelong's Nathan Kreuger is headed to Collingwood in the first trade of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Magpies have given up pick No.41 in exchange for Kreuger and Geelong's pick No.55.

The Pies also have three further selections in the 40s.

Check out the full story here

BREAKING | Geelong has traded Nathan Kreuger and pick 55 to Collingwood for pick 41.



WHY BLUES GOT HEWETT

12:55pm: If you don’t succeed at first, then try again. That seems to have been the reason behind Carlton’s successful signing of Sydney defensive midfielder, George Hewett, according to AFL.com.au’s Riley Beveridge.

The Blues went hard at fellow midfield bull Jack Graham last year but remained undeterred as they sought to bring hard defensive running to their club.

“They desperately need runners in the midfield. They’ve got no two-way running power in the midfield. Sam Walsh is the only player who can do it,” he said.

“If they lose at a stoppage they get beaten really easily. Adam Cerra and Hewett will help in that regard.

“Don’t forget they had an interest in Jack Graham this time last year and Hewett is a continuation of that interest in a hard defensive midfield runner. What did they do? They went hard again and they got the best one available, so that works for them.”

WHAT'S LIPINSKI WORTH?

12:50pm: Wantaway midfielder Pat Lipinski knocked back a three-year offer by the Dogs to request a trade to Collingwood.

But what will the Pies have to give up for him? AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey explains.

"On face value, I think Patrick Lipinski is probably worth in the pick 25-30 range. He would have played regular senior footy at most clubs this year and I think he will play 150+ games for Collingwood"



INTRIGUE SURROUNDS TIGERS

12:45pm: Richmond is shaping as one of the most interesting clubs of both the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and next month’s NAB AFL Draft, according to AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey.

The Tigers have seven picks inside the top 50, the first of which is pick No.7, with three more inside the top 28, with more picks around that mark possible if they execute a trade with North Melbourne for big man Callum Coleman-Jones.

"It’s unfamiliar for them and it is their first top 10 pick since Nick Vlastuin in 2012. He might be captain next year which shows you what a great pick that was," Twomey said.

North has the leverage with the Tigers in any trade dealings for Coleman-Jones because of the option to walk him to the pre-season draft.

Twomey said the Tigers have a great track record at finding players in the second and third rounds with Shai Bolton, the 29th pick in 2016 one of the “great selections”.

“They’re in a good position to benefit with those selections but they also have options. They’re in discussions with other clubs about pick swaps and they’ll take place for another week.”

WHICH TRADE DOMINO WILL FALL FIRST?

12:35pm: AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss which big trade could drop first.

DAWSON DEAL COULD GO TO THE WIRE

12:25pm: Adelaide and Sydney could be haggling over Jordan Dawson right up until the trade deadline on Wednesday, October 13, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

"I think they'll stretch this one out until the bitter end. I think something will get done eventually, because it's best for both parties that it does.'



- Callum Twomey on the Jordan Dawson deal



Watch - https://t.co/VYN1gvJ5Ut



COULD DOGS UNLOCK DAWSON TRADE?

11:20am: The Western Bulldogs need to get busy to gain points for Sam Darcy, which could be good news for Adelaide and Sydney, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

'The Bulldogs have a lot of work to do to get the points to afford Sam Darcy. The club that's looking at their Pick 17 is Adelaide, because they need that for Jordan Dawson.'



EAGLES' BUSY TRADE PERIOD

11.15am: West Coast is juggling at least a couple of deals in this year's Trade Peiord, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

'I think West Coast's priority is to get Sam Petrevski-Seton in the door, then look at Sam Powell-Pepper later depending on what happens.'



- Riley Beveridge



Watch - https://t.co/VYN1gvJ5Ut



WILL SWANS GET LADHAMS?

11.10am: THE DOOR is slightly ajar for Peter Ladhams to move to Sydney 12 months after the Swans initially chased him.

Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN on Tuesday morning, Sydney's head of football Charlie Gardiner said Ladhams' management had contacted the club.

"Peter Ladhams was one we inquired about last year, (but) we were able to secure Tom Hickey who had a fantastic year. Our circumstances have changed," Gardiner said.

"His management has reached out ... I don't think it's progressed much further, but that's something we'll consider."

Peter Ladhams during the round 19 clash between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Ladhams is seeking opportunity in a more prominent ruck role, but with one-year remaining on his deal with Port Adelaide, Power general manager of football Chris Davies told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week it would take a compelling package to move him.

Trading Jordan Dawson to his preferred new home of Adelaide still appears a little way off, with Gardiner reiterating how highly Sydney valued him.

"Our view is he's arguably the best player on the market at the moment. We think it's only fair and reasonable we expect strong compensation for him."

A CROSS BETWEEN FYFE AND DANGER

10.45am: PROJECTED No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis has a bit of Nat Fyfe in his game crossed with a bit of Patrick Dangerfield, says his SANFL coach Jarrad Wright.

Wright has coached Horne-Francis in his two years playing senior football at South Adelaide and told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the 18-year-old has a world of talent and a great temperament to match.

"We debuted him at league level about three weeks after his 17th birthday and he's played every game of league footy since," Wright said.

"He's a pretty well-rounded individual, he's really quiet and humble off-field, but as soon as he crosses that line he's just a super competitor.

"He's really aggressive. His turnover pressure and chase-down speed is probably some of the best I've seen.

Jason Horne-Francis plays like... ?



"He likes to emulate his game around the Nat Fyfe type, a really strong big-bodied mid that can push forward.

"The way he pressures and hunts the footy and tackles is probably more around the Dangerfield type, with his burst of speed to come out of congestion, he's powerful and strong."

Wright said one of the main areas of focus this year had been managing expectations, saying Horne-Francis had taken the publicity surrounding his draft prospects in his stride.

"There's been no level of arrogance or anything like that in regards to him taking his foot off the pedal."

Check out the full story here.

PIE FOR LIFE

9.55am: SCOTT Pendlebury is going nowhere, signing a two-year contract extension that ties him to Collingwood until the end of 2023.

The 33-year-old has already assembled a Hall of Fame calibre career and can now play a remarkable 18 seasons at the Magpies.

He has played 334 games for the club, captaining it on 183 occasions and last week's third place in the Copeland Trophy count made it 13 top-three best and fairest finishes.

Check out the full story here.

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury in action against Richmond in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BORN TO LEAD, GOALS IN THE BLOOD

8.30am: COLLINGWOOD will not only land a great player with father-son selection Nick Daicos, but someone that could eventually lead the club, says AFL national talent head coach Tarkyn Lockyer.

If there was ever any doubt the Magpies would match bids for the highly-touted teenager at next month's NAB AFL Draft, they were washed away on Monday when Collingwood stockpiled draft picks via a trade with Gold Coast.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Lockyer described Daicos as a great decision maker with excellent foot skills that "potentially" had captaincy traits.

"Plus, he's got the ability to go forward and hit the scoreboard, I think that might be in his blood for some reason.

"He's a nice well-rounded young man … he stood out among his peers as someone that embraced the group.

"He's going to be a great player. I think he'll have an impact in the near future."

Lockyer said he viewed Western Bulldogs' father-son prospect Sam Darcy as more of a forward than a ruckman.