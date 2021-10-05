LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Join our rolling news story as we bring you all the action from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period every day right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

DAWSON TURNED DOWN FIVE-YEAR DEAL AT THE SWANS

2.50pm: Sydney has backed away from suggestions it is seeking a draft selection inside the top 10 from Adelaide in exchange for wantaway midfielder Jordan Dawson.

Swans general manager of football Charlie Gardiner told Continental Tyres Trade Radio on Tuesday that the Swans thought highly enough of the 24-year-old that it dangled a five-year offer at him to keep him at the club.

That would suggest the club would expect hefty consideration for letting him leave, but Gardiner said there would be no “running commentary” as they negotiate with the Swans over Dawson who they rate as highly as any player on the market at present.

“We will do what’s in the best interests of the club. I’m not going into what offers has been made, it’s up to the two clubs to find what’s a fair deal, but at the moment we’re not there.”

A third club might have to come to the assistance of the Swans and Crows to get the deal done, especially with the pre-season draft an option the 15th-placed Adelaide might yet consider.

"We had a five year deal in front of him. It was a significant offer."



- Charlie Gardiner on the deal they had in front of Jordan Dawson



Watch - https://t.co/Udq4dl3RyW



Listen - https://t.co/v6Nohulg4w#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

PIES NAB JETTA FOR OFF-FIELD ROLE

2.15pm: Collingwood's big moves this trade period are extending off-field, with the Pies nabbing recently retired Demon Neville Jetta for a development coach role.

Jetta will mentor players and be involved in their development, while also playing in the Magpies' VFL program.

Jetta played 159 games across 13 years for Melbourne before retiring after the club's drought-breaking premiership victory.

DONE DEAL: KREUGER OFF TO THE MAGPIES

1.50pm: Geelong's Nathan Kreuger is headed to Collingwood in the first trade of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Magpies have given up pick No.41 in exchange for Kreuger and Geelong's pick No.55.

The Pies also have three further selections in the 40s.

Check out the full story here

BREAKING | Geelong has traded Nathan Kreuger and pick 55 to Collingwood for pick 41.



Done Deals for #Tyrepower#AFLTrade pic.twitter.com/7OK2lelNNV — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

WHY BLUES GOT HEWETT

12:55pm: If you don’t succeed at first, then try again. That seems to have been the reason behind Carlton’s successful signing of Sydney defensive midfielder, George Hewett, according to AFL.com.au’s Riley Beveridge.

The Blues went hard at fellow midfield bull Jack Graham last year but remained undeterred as they sought to bring hard defensive running to their club.

“They desperately need runners in the midfield. They’ve got no two-way running power in the midfield. Sam Walsh is the only player who can do it,” he said.

“If they lose at a stoppage they get beaten really easily. Adam Cerra and Hewett will help in that regard.

“Don’t forget they had an interest in Jack Graham this time last year and Hewett is a continuation of that interest in a hard defensive midfield runner. What did they do? They went hard again and they got the best one available, so that works for them.”

WHAT'S LIPINSKI WORTH?

12:50pm: Wantaway midfielder Pat Lipinski knocked back a three-year offer by the Dogs to request a trade to Collingwood.

But what will the Pies have to give up for him? AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey explains.

"On face value, I think Patrick Lipinski is probably worth in the pick 25-30 range. He would have played regular senior footy at most clubs this year and I think he will play 150+ games for Collingwood"



- Cal Twomey#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

INTRIGUE SURROUNDS TIGERS

12:45pm: Richmond is shaping as one of the most interesting clubs of both the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and next month’s NAB AFL Draft, according to AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey.

The Tigers have seven picks inside the top 50, the first of which is pick No.7, with three more inside the top 28, with more picks around that mark possible if they execute a trade with North Melbourne for big man Callum Coleman-Jones.

"It’s unfamiliar for them and it is their first top 10 pick since Nick Vlastuin in 2012. He might be captain next year which shows you what a great pick that was," Twomey said.

Richmond is in an interesting position with a strong draft hand, but what will it do with seven picks inside 50? @caltwomey and @rileybev break it down on Trade Exchange: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/n5jwyCv3PU — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 5, 2021

North has the leverage with the Tigers in any trade dealings for Coleman-Jones because of the option to walk him to the pre-season draft.

Twomey said the Tigers have a great track record at finding players in the second and third rounds with Shai Bolton, the 29th pick in 2016 one of the “great selections”.

“They’re in a good position to benefit with those selections but they also have options. They’re in discussions with other clubs about pick swaps and they’ll take place for another week.”

WHICH TRADE DOMINO WILL FALL FIRST?

12:35pm: AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss which big trade could drop first.

DAWSON DEAL COULD GO TO THE WIRE

12:25pm: Adelaide and Sydney could be haggling over Jordan Dawson right up until the trade deadline on Wednesday, October 13, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

"I think they'll stretch this one out until the bitter end. I think something will get done eventually, because it's best for both parties that it does.'



- Callum Twomey on the Jordan Dawson deal



Watch - https://t.co/VYN1gvJ5Ut



Listen - https://t.co/2TbDlEGyev#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

COULD DOGS UNLOCK DAWSON TRADE?

11:20am: The Western Bulldogs need to get busy to gain points for Sam Darcy, which could be good news for Adelaide and Sydney, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

'The Bulldogs have a lot of work to do to get the points to afford Sam Darcy. The club that's looking at their Pick 17 is Adelaide, because they need that for Jordan Dawson.'



- Beveridge#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

EAGLES' BUSY TRADE PERIOD

11.15am: West Coast is juggling at least a couple of deals in this year's Trade Peiord, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

'I think West Coast's priority is to get Sam Petrevski-Seton in the door, then look at Sam Powell-Pepper later depending on what happens.'



- Riley Beveridge



Watch - https://t.co/VYN1gvJ5Ut



Listen - https://t.co/2TbDlEGyev#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 5, 2021

WILL SWANS GET LADHAMS?

11.10am: THE DOOR is slightly ajar for Peter Ladhams to move to Sydney 12 months after the Swans initially chased him.

Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN on Tuesday morning, Sydney's head of football Charlie Gardiner said Ladhams' management had contacted the club.

"Peter Ladhams was one we inquired about last year, (but) we were able to secure Tom Hickey who had a fantastic year. Our circumstances have changed," Gardiner said.

"His management has reached out ... I don't think it's progressed much further, but that's something we'll consider."

Peter Ladhams during the round 19 clash between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Ladhams is seeking opportunity in a more prominent ruck role, but with one-year remaining on his deal with Port Adelaide, Power general manager of football Chris Davies told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week it would take a compelling package to move him.

Trading Jordan Dawson to his preferred new home of Adelaide still appears a little way off, with Gardiner reiterating how highly Sydney valued him.

"Our view is he's arguably the best player on the market at the moment. We think it's only fair and reasonable we expect strong compensation for him."

A CROSS BETWEEN FYFE AND DANGER

10.45am: PROJECTED No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis has a bit of Nat Fyfe in his game crossed with a bit of Patrick Dangerfield, says his SANFL coach Jarrad Wright.

Wright has coached Horne-Francis in his two years playing senior football at South Adelaide and told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the 18-year-old has a world of talent and a great temperament to match.

"We debuted him at league level about three weeks after his 17th birthday and he's played every game of league footy since," Wright said.

"He's a pretty well-rounded individual, he's really quiet and humble off-field, but as soon as he crosses that line he's just a super competitor.

"He's really aggressive. His turnover pressure and chase-down speed is probably some of the best I've seen.

Jason Horne-Francis plays like... ?



South Adelaide coach Jarrad Wright sheds some light on the highly rated draftee's attributes on Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio. pic.twitter.com/4ofKFpbEon — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 5, 2021

"He likes to emulate his game around the Nat Fyfe type, a really strong big-bodied mid that can push forward.

"The way he pressures and hunts the footy and tackles is probably more around the Dangerfield type, with his burst of speed to come out of congestion, he's powerful and strong."

Wright said one of the main areas of focus this year had been managing expectations, saying Horne-Francis had taken the publicity surrounding his draft prospects in his stride.

"There's been no level of arrogance or anything like that in regards to him taking his foot off the pedal."

Check out the full story here.

PIE FOR LIFE

9.55am: SCOTT Pendlebury is going nowhere, signing a two-year contract extension that ties him to Collingwood until the end of 2023.

The 33-year-old has already assembled a Hall of Fame calibre career and can now play a remarkable 18 seasons at the Magpies.

He has played 334 games for the club, captaining it on 183 occasions and last week's third place in the Copeland Trophy count made it 13 top-three best and fairest finishes.

Check out the full story here.

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury in action against Richmond in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BORN TO LEAD, GOALS IN THE BLOOD

8.30am: COLLINGWOOD will not only land a great player with father-son selection Nick Daicos, but someone that could eventually lead the club, says AFL national talent head coach Tarkyn Lockyer.

If there was ever any doubt the Magpies would match bids for the highly-touted teenager at next month's NAB AFL Draft, they were washed away on Monday when Collingwood stockpiled draft picks via a trade with Gold Coast.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Lockyer described Daicos as a great decision maker with excellent foot skills that "potentially" had captaincy traits.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nick Daicos highlights: Son-of-a-gun Magpie dazzles with sublime skills Watch the highlights of 2021 NAB AFL Draft prospect Nick Daicos

"Plus, he's got the ability to go forward and hit the scoreboard, I think that might be in his blood for some reason.

"He's a nice well-rounded young man … he stood out among his peers as someone that embraced the group.

"He's going to be a great player. I think he'll have an impact in the near future."

Lockyer said he viewed Western Bulldogs' father-son prospect Sam Darcy as more of a forward than a ruckman.