Alastair Clarkson and Shaun Burgoyne leave the field for the very last time for Hawthorn in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

- Why rucks are back in vogue … 'it's sort of the re emergence of the big man'

- B&F hits and misses: We look at the stars who have never been a club champion

- Why North Melbourne should bid on Nick Daicos with pick No.1

- Time for a rule change? 'Deliberate out of bounds is just too complicated, 50-metre penalty is too harsh for intruding on the protected area

In this episode ...

1:05 – This year's B&F winners

2:34 – Who will take out Mebourne's Bluey Truscott Medal?

4:22 – Some of the best players to never have won a B&F

8:26 – The case against North Melbourne bidding on Nick Daicos

10:15 – Does it change a player's psyche whether they are selected with pick one?

11:21 – Why Nat says North Mebourne SHOULD bid on Daicos

13:20 – The holding the ball rule needs to be adjusted

14:45 – Some other issues for Brad Scott to look into in his footy operations role

'I don't think it's ever been more of a mess'

'Deliberate out of bounds is just too complicated'

'The protected area, I think a 50 metre penalty is too harsh'

'I used to really understand and know what holding the ball was and that has changed dramatically'







