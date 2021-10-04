IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at B&F winners and join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Why rucks are back in vogue … 'it's sort of the re emergence of the big man'
- B&F hits and misses: We look at the stars who have never been a club champion
- Why North Melbourne should bid on Nick Daicos with pick No.1
- Time for a rule change? 'Deliberate out of bounds is just too complicated, 50-metre penalty is too harsh for intruding on the protected area
In this episode ...
1:05 – This year's B&F winners
2:34 – Who will take out Mebourne's Bluey Truscott Medal?
4:22 – Some of the best players to never have won a B&F
8:26 – The case against North Melbourne bidding on Nick Daicos
10:15 – Does it change a player's psyche whether they are selected with pick one?
11:21 – Why Nat says North Mebourne SHOULD bid on Daicos
13:20 – The holding the ball rule needs to be adjusted
14:45 – Some other issues for Brad Scott to look into in his footy operations role
'I don't think it's ever been more of a mess'
'Deliberate out of bounds is just too complicated'
'The protected area, I think a 50 metre penalty is too harsh'
'I used to really understand and know what holding the ball was and that has changed dramatically'