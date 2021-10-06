LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

Join our rolling news story as we bring you all the action from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period every day right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

DOCKERS ON CERRA, CLARK AND MORE

2:40pm: Fremantle general manager of football Peter Bell joined Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio to update a few trade developments for which the Dockers are front and centre.

Adam Cerra

Freo list manager David Walls and his Carlton counterpart Nick Austin are making ground, according to Bell, and negotiations are moving positively. The deal will centre around the Dockers receiving pick six from the Blues, with the likelihood that the Blues will also hand over a future second-round selection, with Freo giving up a future third.

"That's the ballpark sort of deal we'll be looking at. Carlton have been fantastic to work with," he said.

"Negotiations are going really positively and respectfully."



Jordan Clark

"As he is contracted to Geelong, they have every right to negotiate hard which is to be expected," he said.

"He has indicated he would like to move. He is a need for us with his speed and other attribute, but negotiations are not as close as with Carlton for Adam. We're a bit apart but we'll work through that to see what eventuates."

Getting the Western Bulldogs involved with their pick no.17 remains an option here to get the deal done.

Rory Lobb

Bell said there had been speculation about the ruck/forward but he said Lobb's exit meeting had been positive.

"There was a commitment to work on his game and his ruckwork, which has been inconsistent," he said.

"We reiterated that he's a really important player for us if he did explore a deal elsewhere, we'd be highly unlikely to agree. We want him to be the player he can be."

Fremantle's Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Brodie

The Dockers are interested in the Gold Coast wantaway as they look to bolster their midfield depth as best they can, especially with Cerra about to depart.

"In a new environment he could reach the potential of the top 10 pick he was a few years ago," Bell said.

The Draft

If the Dockers end up with two picks inside the first round, they intend to use them both to add to exciting crop of young players already at the club.

COONEY'S LATEST MEGA TRADE

2:30pm: Adam Cooney reckons this is one way to get Peter Ladhams, Tom Mitchell and Jonathon Ceglar to new clubs.

.@Adamcooney17 is back with another mega trade for your Wednesday.



Is this how Peter Ladhams, Tom Mitchell and Jonathon Ceglar all move clubs?



GIANT EAGER TO PLAY ON IN 2022

1:58pm: Sam Reid, the former GWS defender whose AFL career might be Exhibit A when it comes to persistence, is hoping his incredible AFL journey might continue for yet another season.

Reid, who was let go by the Giants at the end of the season, told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio there have been informal discussions with a couple of clubs with a bid to playing on again in 2022.

"I haven't retired yet," he said.

Reid, who played 10 games for the Western Bulldogs before becoming a foundation Giant in 2012, played another 98 games for that club despite being delisted on several occasions.

Sam Reid celebrates a goal for GWS against Melbourne in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played in the club's 2019 losing Toyota AFL Grand Final against Richmond and this year managed 15 games.

It took him a League-record 12 years to reach the 100-game mark.

"I thought I played my part, but I couldn't get back in (after an injury) because our young guys were going so well. I can't hold a grudge there."

Reid, 31, is looking at a job opportunity in Echuca if another AFL playing opportunity fails to arise.

"I've still got the drive to go again and my body's really well. My manager's onto it at the moment, we've had a couple of conversations but it's only early stages."



CLUBS COME CALLING FOR SUNS' PICK

1:48pm: Gold Coast has three clubs coming for pick 19 as the Suns mull offers for the prized selection.

The pick was set to be a part of the move of Darcy Macpherson from the Suns to North Melbourne in a strategy to offload the small forward's salary to the Kangaroos.

Check out the full story here.

Gold Coast's Darcy Macpherson before the R16, 2021 clash against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

DONE DEAL

1.29pm: As earlier reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, Jeremy Finlayson is now a Port Adelaide player.

He moves across from Greater Western Sydney for a future third-round selection.

Check out the full story here.

DONE DEAL: Forward Jeremy Finlayson has joined Port Adelaide for a bargain price. Picture: AFL Media

EXCHANGE WRAP-UP

1.05pm: If you missed today’s AFL Trade Exchange show on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, here is what our gurus, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge touched upon:

The impending move of GWS forward Jeremy Finlayson to Port Adelaide

Adelaide is set to make a fresh, revised offer to Sydney for outside midfielder Jordan Dawson

Geelong’s confirmed interest in former Crow and Tiger small forward Tyson Stengle

Essendon might be seeking to bolster its small forward stocks, with Stengle an option

The Cats are holding firm on contracted big man Darcy Fort

They will be back at 12 noon tomorrow.

'Geelong are holding firm on Darcy Fort. He's contracted next year so if he's going to move, they'll want to be well down the track with another ruckman.'



- Cal Twomey



Watch - https://t.co/IaT94HnvH3



18-TEAM MEGA TRADE

12.20pm: Is this a fair deal for every team?

GIANT CLOSING IN ON POWER SWITCH

12.01pm: Jeremy Finlayson shapes as a good addition for Port Adelaide in 2022 as the GWS key forward negotiates a move to his home state for family reasons, according to AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey.

"He’s a good fit," he said. "(Port coach) Ken Hinkley likes talent he backs them in and gives the opportunity to do something."

Finlayson kicked 44 goals for the Giants in their 2019 Grand Final year.

The deal could be completed as early as today with the Power to hand over a future third-round selection.

CATS FLAG INTEREST IN EX-CROW, RE-SIGN FIVE

11.02am: Geelong has confirmed its interest in former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle.

The 22-year-old Stengle parted ways with the Crows at the start of this season but has gone on to star for Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL. He kicked 44 goals in 19 matches including three goals in the Grand Final win over Glenelg last weekend.

As Stengle is a delisted free agent the Cats could pick him up without having to deal with the Crows, but would have to fight off reported interest from Melbourne, Collingwood and for a return to the Tigers.

"We think Tyson has had a terrific period with Woodville-West Torrens, including a good performance in a premiership-winning team," the Cats’ list manager and head of recruiting Stephen Wells told SEN.

"We do have some interest in Tyson. We haven't committed to him yet, it's not just us who want him. Tyson will have to make that decision himself."

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal with Eddie Betts at Metricon Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Wells also confirmed the Cats are waiting on an offer from Fremantle for speedster Jordan Clark who has played 32 matches since joining the club as pick No.15 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

The Dockers currently hold picks No.8 and 27 but view Clark's value as sitting somewhere in between those early selections.

"There has been good, constructive discussions between us and Fremantle. Once a concrete proposal is put forward the decision can be made straight away," Wells said.

"Out of respect for Jordan's [trade] request we are talking to Fremantle. There's still a lot to work through. Jordan understands he's a contracted player and it would have to be a good deal for us to let him go."

Meanwhile, the club confirmed new deals for Rhys Stanley, Gary Rohan, Brad Close, Zach Guthrie and Francis Evans, which leaves Charlie Constable and Oscar Brownless as the only two Cats without a deal.

RETIRED CAT TALKS UP YOUNGSTERS

9:42am: Retiring key forward Josh Jenkins has named the young players that can freshen up Geelong next season but believes it is time for the club to prioritise playing them.

Jenkins spent most of his two seasons at the Cats lining up in the VFL with their developing prospects, only breaking through for two senior matches after kicking 296 goals in 147 matches for Adelaide.

Which young players can freshen up the Cats next season?@JoshJenkins24 lists his picks on Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio.



“Sam De Koning is a first-round draft pick and a player that I worked closely with this year, I know how much he improved as an individual, as a tall defender. He’s 202cm, as athletic as his brother but is definitely a key defender,” Jenkins told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Francis Evans is a guy who played one or two games and looked really comfortable at the level. Most people might not have noticed but watching him closely, he fits straight in, you plug him in at half-forward. Sam Simpson fits into that case as well, he just needs to stay healthy.

"What they should look to do is still have that focus on winning as many games as they can and being a contender for the premiership, but if there is a split decision maybe it goes in the favour of Simpson or Evans or [Charlie] Constable or De Koning, rather than guys like myself who are a bit older.”

Nick Bryan and Josh Jenkins do battle in the ruck during the round 12 VFL clash between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BLUES LAND BEVO'S RIGHT-HAND MAN

9.45am: New Carlton coach Michael Voss's coaching staff continues to take shape with Ashley Hansen crossing from the Western Bulldogs to join the Blues as senior assistant.

Hansen has spent the past nine years at the Bulldogs, following a 78-game playing career with West Coast that included the 2006 premiership victory against Sydney.

Check out the full story here.

Bulldogs VFL coach Ashley Hansen in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

EDDIE'S NEXT MOVE

8.55am: Retiring Carlton and Adelaide star Eddie Betts is set to join Geelong in an off-field role.

The 34-year-old Betts played 350 matches and kicked 640 goals across his career and has been a powerful voice in the fight against racism and for giving greater opportunities to Indigenous Australians.

"I can confirm that Eddie Betts will be on the Geelong coaching staff next year," Matthew Lloyd told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

'I can confirm that Eddie Betts will be on the Geelong coaching staff next year.'



The Cats have seen a host of assistant coaches depart since they were bundled out in a preliminary final, including club greats Matthew Scarlett and Corey Enright, and the experienced Matthew Knights.

In an off-season of change for the Cats, long-time chief executive Brian Cook also left the club to take up the same role at Carlton. Former AFL football boss Steve Hocking has returned to the Cats to take over as CEO.

EX-SWAN'S WARNING TO FORMER TEAMMATE

8:35am: Departing Sydney small forward Sam Gray has warned his former Port Adelaide teammate Peter Ladhams about the difficulties of returning to a club after being told to explore his options.

Gray played 96 matches for the Power including 20 in his final season at the club in 2019 before being told to consider other opportunities and landing at the Swans.

The 202cm Ladhams has one year to run on a back-ended contract with the Power but could be on the move – with Hawthorn and Sydney having an interest – as he looks to spend more time in the ruck.

The Power are reported to have told the 23-year-old that the experienced Scott Lycett will continue to be their first-choice ruckman.

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal against Geelong in the 2021 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pretty tough especially when you do play most of the year and you think you're playing decent footy,” Gray said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I think Pete [Ladhams] played a fair few games as well and he's probably going through the same thing I was, when you're not really feeling wanted you sort of have to leave.

"If he was to go back, I'm thinking he wouldn't start in the team... maybe wait for a few injuries. It's not really the spot you want to be in.”

Gray played seven matches in his first season with the Swans but wasn’t able to press his claims for a senior call-up this year once VFL matches were cancelled due to issues around COVID-19 outbreaks.

The 29-year-old has returned to South Australia and is considering interest from SANFL clubs before deciding his next move.

Sam Gray in action during the Swans' clash against St Kilda in round nine on August 1, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

DEMONS OR SUNS? WHY IT'S A TOUGH CALL FOR UNWANTED SAINT

7.13am: Luke Dunstan has a tough decision to weigh up as he considers offers from reigning premiers Melbourne and lowly Gold Coast.

The inside midfielder Dunstan played 12 matches for the Saints this season – and polled 11 Brownlow Medal votes – but could find it difficult to break into a Demons midfield that includes Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney.

The Demons are looking to add more midfield depth following the retirement of former captain Nathan Jones and the departure of Aaron vandenBerg.

"You'd have to look at the security of the deal. If it's a three-year deal at the Suns with a development element and potentially life after football, then you probably have to take that," Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"The lure of winning a premiership is significant. You know you're not going to get that at Gold Coast in his time.

"This is the thing with Melbourne, they're in the window and I keep hearing they're up to things. They're into discussions with [Adam] Cerra and they're exploring how they can get him in. Now they're looking at Dunstan, Melbourne are looking to make themselves better even after winning the premiership."

St Kilda has not delisted the unrestricted free agent Dunstan but has told him to look for a new club. The Saints could earn free agency compensation if the 26-year-old earns a lucrative deal at his second club.

LLOYD: IS DAWSON GOING TO TURN A GAME FOR YOU LIKE PETRACCA?

7:08am: Adelaide needs to be careful not to overpay for versatile Swan Jordan Dawson because he has limitations as a midfielder, according to Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd.

The Swans are reported to have turned down an offer of pick No.17 which the Crows had arranged to get from Western Bulldogs with a series of pick swaps.

"Jordan Dawson needs a lot going right in the midfield, in the inside game, for him to then work," Lloyd told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"That's where Sydney was a good club for him, you've got [Luke] Parker, [Josh] Kennedy and these guys doing the job on the inside, and he is the outside cream.

"You saw the way the Grand Final turned, is Jordan Dawson going to turn a game for you, going inside and turning a game? I don't think he does.

"Bailey Smith impacted finals in a way that I'm not sure Jordan Dawson has. He has a kicking game more so than a run and a line-breaking game. They've got to be careful."