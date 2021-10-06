FREMANTLE shapes as an important player as the Trade Period moves into the middle stages, but the deal to move Adam Cerra to Carlton is progressing more quickly than that to bring Jordan Clark home from Geelong.

Dockers general manager of football Peter Bell told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the Cerra deal will be centred around the Blues handing over the sixth selection overall, as well as a second-round selection next year.

The Dockers would then give back a 2022 third-round selection to the Blues for the midfielder who turns 22 on Thursday.

"We think that negotiations are going really positive so far," Bell said. "Carlton have been fantastic to work with."

Cerra is uncontracted, while Clark has a year to go on his deal with the Cats, which adds to the complication of getting that trade completed.

"As Jordan's contracted, Geelong have every right to negotiate hard. We would love to bring Jordan in, he certainly fills a role for us," he said.

"I think it'll be a four-year contract for Jordan, provided we're able to get the deal done.

"I wouldn't say negotiations are as close as what us and Carlton are with Cerra at the moment. But I expect the deal to get done."

There had been speculation about Rory Lobb, but it was made clear to the ruck/forward at his exit interview that the club would be "highly unlikely" to agree to any trade.

"We really want to support Rory to become the player that we think he can be, we just have to help him iron out a few inconsistencies in his game. At his best he's a pretty intimidating player," Bell said.

The Dockers are considering a move for Gold Coast midfielder Will Brodie and appear certain to hold onto whatever first-round selections they have at next month’s NAB AFL Draft, both their own and whatever they end up with for Cerra.

Will Brodie in action against North Melbourne in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

And Bell denied speculation about another play for 2020 Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, who was reportedly considering a move back to Western Australia.

"There hasn't been any dialogue at all between us and Lachie or his management since a couple of weeks ago, so that's the situation and we'll move along,” Bell said.