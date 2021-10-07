LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Thanks for joining us on a monster day four of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

ICYMI, Carlton picked up birthday boy Adam Cerra from Fremantle, a three-way trade saw Sam Petrevski-Seton find a new home at West Coast, while Lewis Young moved to the Blues, the Bulldogs gained Hawk Tim O'Brien as an unrestricted free agent and Will Brodie moved to the Dockers from Gold Coast.

But the juiciest news was the potential move of Fremantle big man Rory Lobb back to Greater Western Sydney. Scroll down for more on that.

And don't forget to check out our daily Inside Trading column and Trade Desk video.

Keep clicking back to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every day as we keep you up to date with our rolling news story right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

INSIDE TRADING

6:20pm: What gets the Rory Lobb deal done, and the Dockers and Cats are still at loggerheads over Jordan Clark. Plus a whole heap more of all the latest news in our regular Inside Trading column.

Check out the full story here.

KENNETT HAS HIS SAY ON TRADE PERIOD

5:50pm: Has Jeff Kennett dropped a hint about Hawthorn's list strategy this Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period?

In a letter to members on Thursday, the outspoken Hawks president indicated there may be a bit of movement on several big-name players.

Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Chad Wingard and Jack Gunston are among the high-profile Hawks who have been linked to potential moves away from Waverley Park.

Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara in action against Adelaide in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We may be surprised at some of the (trade/draft) decisions made but be assured they will be made after careful consideration of the club's future needs by those we charge to make such decisions," Kennett wrote.

Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie told Trade Radio earlier on Thursday the club was 'open-minded' about trading contracted players.

"I know there's been a lot of intrigue. But they [Mitchell and Gunston] are contracted players and there are other ways to improve your draft hand without trading out players. We are open-minded and open to any discussions about players and draft picks," he said.

IS PORT ADELAIDE BULL ON EAGLES' RADAR?

5:35pm: West Coast will now consider making a move for Sam Powell-Pepper after completing its signing of Sam Petrevski-Seton.

Powell-Pepper is reportedly considering a move away from Port Adelaide as he seeks more midfield time and is originally from Perth.

"We only really became aware this week that there was any sort of possibility that Sam was available, so we haven't really done any work on that," West Coast list manager Rohan O'Brien told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"We touched base with Port Adelaide to get some clarity but our priority was Sam Petrevski-Seton. We really needed to work through that first.

"Sam [Powell-Pepper] is a good player and I'm sure he'd be attractive to a few clubs."

Sam Powell-Pepper attacks the ball in round 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles sent pick No.52 to Carlton in exchange for Petrevski-Seton, who was originally drafted with pick No.6 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, in what looms as one of the bargains of the Trade Period.

"He's a guy we've admired since his draft year. He's only 23 and he's played 94 games, and we think there is still a lot of good footy in front of Sam. We're really excited," O'Brien said.

"We were pretty strong that was the pick that we would use. The three picks in front of that, we were strong that we were taking to the draft."

O'Brien also confirmed there has been "a little bit of interest" in Jarrod Brander who has been told to explore opportunities elsewhere, while he is confident Shannon Hurn and Josh Kennedy will play on next season.

COULD HAWK BE THE KEY TO CATS' RUCK PROBLEMS?

5:15pm: Hawthorn ruckman Jonathon Ceglar could be the solution to Geelong's long-running ruck problems, according to former list manager Stephen Silvagni.

The 30-year-old Ceglar is expected to be on the move as the Hawks look to give more opportunities to emerging ruck Ned Reeves and consider making a play for Collingwood big man Max Lynch.

The 204cm ruckman would fill a need for the Cats who have relied on the versatile Rhys Stanley, Mark Blicavs and Esava Ratugolea to ruck in recent years.

"There's moves afoot to see Jonathon Ceglar to Geelong and for the Hawks to pay some of that wage that has been committed to him for 2022."



- Damian Barrett#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 7, 2021

"Ceglar, I think is a really good get if the Cats can get him. They've got a couple of young, developing ruckmen on their list," Silvagni told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He won't take up a lot of time over the next couple of years, he'll probably have two years left in him and then their younger players can get some game time.

"You would play either Stanley or Ratugolea, I don't think you're going to play both of those. Ceglar would be first ruck, and I think Stanley or Ratugolea would be the second ruck."

WATCH TRADE DESK NOW

4:52pm: The pick that will unlock the Jordan Clark move, and Gold Coast's pick swaps explained.

Cal Twomey and Nathan Schmook answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is THIS enough for Clark? Suns pick swaps explained Callum Twomey and Nathan Schmook discuss the latest trade news

BLUES ANNOUNCE TWO DELISTINGS

4:35pm: Carlton pair Michael Gibbons and Sam Ramsay will not be offered new contracts beyond 2021.

Gibbons spent three seasons on the Blues' list, playing 47 games during that time, including 11 this season.

Ramsay did not make a senior appearance after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Michael Gibbons warms up ahead of the R2 2021 clash against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the full story here.

DAMO DROPS DOCKER BOMBSHELL

3:05pm: AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett says Fremantle key forward Rory Lobb is open to making a shock return to Greater Western Sydney.

Lobb played 74 matches and kicked 64 goals for the Giants after being selected with pick No.29 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, then moved to the Dockers at the end of 2018 for a series of pick swaps.

The 207cm forward-ruck has added 45 matches and 43 goals at the Dockers but general manager of football Peter Bell told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday that Lobb has to "iron out a few inconsistencies in his game".

Could Rory Lobb be on his way back to the Giants?



Tune in to The Late Trade with @AFLcomau's own @barrettdamian now: https://t.co/lNs85vjowX pic.twitter.com/egvfKMgcxO — AFL (@AFL) October 7, 2021

"There is a lot going on between the Fremantle footy club and the GWS footy club over a player well-known to both of those clubs, that player being Rory Lobb about a potential return to the Giants. It is a shock," Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I don't know what money is attached to it and whether the Dockers would need to stump up some of it because that was a part of the reason he initially left the Giants.

"A conversation of significance has taken place to this point, I expect that conversation to continue. The wheels are in motion to get him back to the Giants.

"The clubs are aware of this, Lobb himself is absolutely open to it. In fact I'd argue it's his preference."

UPDATES ON THOMAS, MUMFORD AND MORE

2:55pm: Tim Hazell from Vivid Sports Management has just updated Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio about the status of some of those in his stable.

Josh Thomas (Collingwood)

"He played 20 games this year. We've had continual chats with Graham Wright and Collingwood and we should find out more next week. It's one of those uncomfortable ones but he's in a good place."

If he doesn't play, "he'll have a really smooth transition out of the game".

Jack Lonie (St Kilda)

"A bit of a frustrating one. He played 11 games this year, he's a great player who deserves another chance at St Kilda waiting to see what happens. There has been some interest out there from other clubs, but things need to open up to see what opportunities come through."

St Kilda's Jack Lonie evades Port Adelaide's Hamish Hartlett in R6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Shane Mumford (GWS)

"He's been a warrior and the way he got up each week was unbelievable. He's working through a contract for him to step into coaching. He's a much-loved figure at GWS and Leon Cameron wants to have him in the coaching ranks."

Matthew Ling (Sydney)

"Had a tough couple of years with toes and an Achilles. He really wants another opportunity. His body is in a really good place. He is someone we hope features in the AFL next season. He deserved it and would add value to a club with his speed and acceleration."

Matthew Ling leads the Swans off after their win over Hawthorn in round eight on July 25, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Cumberland (Richmond)

"We hope he gets another opportunity at Richmond. Other clubs have inquired but we are keeping dialogue open with Richmond."

Paul Hunter

"We are really hopeful he will get another contract. He's done everything right and has worked on his game. He needs another year in the system."

EDDIE ON COACHING, STENGLE

2:50pm: Eddie Betts has revealed that the appeal of working in a coaching role is what led to him to take up a part-time coaching role with Geelong.

There was a longstanding offer from Carlton on the table, stretching back to when he returned to the club as a player in 2020 after he left Adelaide, but it was a commercial and marketing role.

"Coaching is something I have a passion for, working with a younger group and being connected to the football group," he said on Thursday at GMHBA Stadium.

And he is likely to bring Tyson Stengle with him as a delisted free agent.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal with Eddie Betts at Metricon Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Richmond and Adelaide small forward, who was booted from the Crows for disciplinary reasons, lived with the Betts family when Eddie Betts was still with Adelaide and they speak every day.

"I hope he gets another opportunity either here or someone else," Betts said.

"Tyson is only 22. He has a 10-year career ahead of him if he gets back to AFL footy. It's in his best interests to get back to playing AFL football.

"He has his life back on track."

"I still haven't been on the boat yet..." ?



Eddie reveals he's still waiting on a long-promised boat trip with @dangerfield35. pic.twitter.com/5EIzhvFfJZ — AFL (@AFL) October 7, 2021

Check out the full story here.

DONE DEAL: THREE-WAY TRADE SEES DOG, BLUE FIND NEW HOMES

2:45pm: Carlton has turned Sam Petrevski-Seton into Lewis Young, with the Blues completing deals with both West Coast and the Western Bulldogs on Thursday.

The Eagles handed over pick No.52 for Petrevski-Seton, who requested a move back to Western Australia last month, which the Blues then on-traded to the Dogs for Young.

Check out the full story here.

Sam Petrevski-Seton in action against Sandringham in the VFL on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DONE DEAL: 'SUPERMAN' FLIES WEST TO DOGS

2:30pm: As expected, Hawthorn high-flyer Tim O'Brien has made his way to the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent.

The versatile O’Brien will add valuable depth to the Dogs, especially following out-of-contract tall Lewis Young’s request for a trade to Carlton.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Superman' O'Brien with an epic MOTY contender Tim O'Brien produces a truly stunning mark in front of the Hawthorn faithful at the MCG

Check out the full story here.

GREENE BAN DOUBLED

2:15pm: Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene will miss the opening five rounds of the 2022 season after his suspension for making intentional contact with an umpire was doubled by the AFL Appeals Board.

Greene originally received a three-match ban after he was found guilty of intentional contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' one-point elimination final win over Sydney in late August.

However, the AFL challenged the length of the ban on the grounds it was "manifestly inadequate" and was successful on Thursday in having the sanction increased to six matches.

Check out the full story here.

DEMONS GO ON SIGNING SPREE

2:04pm: Premier Melbourne has secured the signatures of seven players ahead of the 2022 season, headlined by young forward Kade Chandler.

The 21-year-old played five senior games this season and was an emergency for the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said Chandler had received 'genuine interest' from other clubs.

"Not only is Kade a high-quality player, but he is also a great fit for our club culturally and is highly respected among the playing group," Lamb told Melbourne Media.

Oskar Baker and Toby Bedford have also inked new deals, while Mitch Brown, Majak Daw, Deakyn Smith and Daniel Turner will remain on the rookie list for 2022.

Kade Chandler at Melbourne training in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREENE VERDICT LOOMING

1:45pm: ICYMI, the AFL Appeals Board will deliver its decision on Toby Greene after 2pm.

Greene received a three-match ban for making intentional conduct with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' elimination final win over Sydney.

The AFL is seeking to have that increased to a minimum of six games.

Our reporter Michael Whiting is covering the case with live updates on Twitter, and you can catch all the latest here in our rolling news article as Greene discovers his fate.

HAWK SET TO FLY TO DOGS

1.17pm: Strong-marking Hawk Tim O'Brien appears all but certain to head to the Western Bulldogs as a free agent, Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"It looks like it, we know the Bulldogs have interest. Tim's been fantastic for us. If it does go that way, we wish him all the best," McKenzie said.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported the Dogs' interest in O'Brien on Monday and the deal looks set to get done.

Hawthorn's Tim O'Brien in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos



RUCK MOVEMENT ON HAWKS' AGENDA

12.56pm: Hawthorn is one of the more intriguing clubs this off-season as it transitions from Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell as senior coach, and looks to hit the NAB AFL Draft hard.

List manager Mark McKenzie spoke to Continental Tyres Trade Radio with an update on all things at the Hawks.

Priorities: The Hawks have three picks inside the first 25 at the draft and are open to strengthening their hand.

"We're open-minded at other getting players to improve the list," he said. There is also the option of splitting pick five to have additional first-round picks.

Jon Ceglar: "We've had open and honest opportunities with his management group if there are other opportunities elsewhere. But he's also a contracted player so he could remain a Hawthorn player."

Max Lynch: "There is an interest in there. It's another one where we'll see where it goes."

Peter Ladhams: "It's been reported in recent days that we won't be heading down that line... Pete is a great player, but doesn't match up with what we would have to outlay from a picks point of view. We've removed ourselves from that discussion.

Trading out experienced players such as Tom Mitchell and Jack Gunston: "I know there's been a lot of intrigue. But they are contracted players and there are other ways to improve your draft hand without trading out players. We are open-minded and open to any discussions about players and draft picks.

Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell marks the ball during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jarrod Brander: "There is still a bit to play out in the next few days. We haven't formally spoken to him but it can't formally ruled out."

New coach Sam Mitchell: "Sam's been on the phone in the office, all over us! He's been great, and it's been great for him to experience this and jump right into it."

Adam Cerra: "He was definitely discussed. But from our point of view, using early picks and going back to the draft was our priority."

LADHAMS WON'T BE A HAWK

Hawthorn list boss Mark McKenzie confirms the Hawks have interest in Collingwood's Max Lynch, but won't make a move for Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams.



Listen to @traderadio: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/EMtaiWkD0e — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 7, 2021

PIES, DOGS HAGGLE OVER LIPINSKI VALUE

12.27pm: Optimism remains high that a deal to send Western Bulldogs midfielder Patrick Lipinski to Collingwood will be completed later this week or early into next week.

Manager Nick Gieschen from Connors Sports Management told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the issue has been working out his trade value, given he has played 24 games in the last two seasons.

"He has played a lot of footy, but not this year," he said.

"Collingwood and the Bulldogs have chatted and have thrown up some options."

Patrick Lipinski's manager Nick Gieschen provides an update on what's happening with that trade request on AFL Exchange with @caltwomey and @rileybev.



Listen to Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/82P1oqlaj5 — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 7, 2021

Gieschen said Lipinski chose Collingwood because he wants more midfield opportunities and will help bridge the gap between their star – but veteran - midfielders such as Scott Pendlebury, Taylor Adams and Steele Sidebottom, and an exciting group of youngsters coming through.

"He has that experience under his belt and his running ability suits the MCG. He’s quite versatile," he said.

Patrick Lipinski in action during the Bulldogs' win over North Melbourne in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gieschen also discussed former Richmond small forward Patrick Naish who is seeking a new AFL opportunity elsewhere.

"There's no guarantees for Patrick, it's a really tough time to be a delisted free agent with smaller list sizes, but we've spoken to a couple of clubs and we're really hopeful," Gieschen said.

Added fellow Connors Sports agent Nathan Freeman: "I just told him to not die wondering with this. Naishy is training really hard over this break, running coaching that 'Giesch' has teed him up with. He's pro-active, he's gone out of his way to contract list managers and coaches."

Patrick Naish celebrates a goal for Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW DEALS FOR HAWK MIDS

12.06pm: In more brown and gold news, big-bodied midfielders Daniel Howe and Finn Maginness have signed new deals.

Howe, 26, has a one-year extension while the hard-running Maginness will remain at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2023.

Daniel Howe celebrates a goal for Hawthorn in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

EX-HAWK HOPES FOR FOURTH CLUB

11.59am: Key defender Michael Hartley, who was delisted by Hawthorn last month, has put his hand up to continue his AFL career at a fourth AFL club.

"I'm trying to get back to the AFL. I want to play more footy. I think I've still got a little bit to give,” he told the Hawks Insiders podcast.

"I’m only 28 … and I feel pretty fit. The body's pretty sweet. I still feel like I've got a little bit to give.”

Hartley played five games with the Hawks in 2020 and 2021, after 44 with Essendon before that. He was also on Collingwood’s list before joining the Bombers.

He left the Hawks on good terms, while disappointed not to have been given more opportunities at senior level. He was “pretty filthy” at being dropped after 26 possessions and a goal against Fremantle last season, although it was to make way for Shaun Burgoyne who had been rested.

"I obviously wanted to play a bit more, but I still had a fantastic time, made some friends and I did appreciate the Hawthorn community getting around me and I hope they enjoyed my time there.

"I’m still having a crack at another gig, but I hope the Hawthorn people really enjoyed their time with me and I just tried my best to have a good time,” he said.

Hawthorn's Michael Hartley in action in the VFL in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CERRA DEAL LOCKED IN

11.46am: AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reports Adam Cerra will be a Carlton player on Thursday after the Blues landed their prized recruit.

Cerra will cross to the Blues on Thursday in exchange for Carlton’s pick No.6 and a future third-round selection.

Check out the story here.

Adam Cerra fires out a handball in Fremantle's clash with GWS in R2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SPS SET TO HEAD WEST, BLUES TO LAND A DOG

11.34am: AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reports Carlton is set to turn Sam Petrevski-Seton into Lewis Young, with the Blues on the cusp of completing deals with both West Coast and the Western Bulldogs on Thursday.

AFL.com.au understands the Eagles are set to hand over pick No.52 for Petrevski-Seton, who requested a move back to Western Australia last month, which the Blues will then on-trade to the Dogs for Young.

Check out the full story here.

Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton in action against Collingwood in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DELIBERATION TIME

11.25am: The Appeals Board has heard all the evidence and is now deliberating their decision in the Toby Greene case.

They have agreed to return at 2pm AEDT to deliver a verdict.

In his final submission for the AFL, Jeff Gleeson QC said what should be considered in the decision is "the look" of the incident. "And the look is terrible," he said.

As a reminder, Greene received a three-game ban for making intentional conduct with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' elimination final win over Sydney. The AFL is seeking to have that increased to at least six games.

BLUES CLOSE ON CERRA

11.13am: AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey says Carlton has almost clinched a deal for Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra.

Carlton expected to land its man Adam Cerra today. Pick six and a future third the main part of the deal to get it across the line. @traderadio @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 7, 2021

TOBY'S BAN ALREADY 'VERY SIGNIFICANT'

11.05am: Back to the Toby Greene appeal, where Greene's lawyer Ben Ihle QC says the AFL must do more than demonstrate this was merely a light sanction.

He says the AFL has not met the high threshold of demonstrating manifest inadequacy.

"Greene has had to live with uncertainty of his playing state, endure ongoing commentary not only of his actions but comments on his personality, has had to face his teammates and his inability to play in one of the finals games," Ihle said.

Ihle concedes Greene was demonstrative and aggressive in his actions, but says trying to identify his state of mind is subjective, not objective.

"We're not trying to unpick the jury's decision," he said.

"Three weeks is very, very significant."

PIES PRESIDENT TO STEP DOWN

11.01am: Collingwood president Mark Korda will step down ahead of the club's AGM on December 16, paving the way for former AFL legal adviser Jeff Browne to assume the top job.

Korda, who succeeded long-time Magpies president Eddie McGuide in February, told Collingwood members of his intention in a letter on Wednesday morning.

The battle for control of the Collingwood board has simmered since Korda took over from long-time president Eddie McGuire in February.

Check out the full story here.

Collingwood president Mark Korda outside Magpies HQ in April, 2021. Picture: collingwoodfc.com.au

SUNS' BUMPER 2022 DRAFT HAND

10.47am: Wondering what Gold Coast's grand plan is after they collected even more draft picks for next year as part of Will Brodie's move to Fremantle? AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey lays it out for us.

Having had a stack of picks they weren't going to be able to use this year, Gold Coast holds pick 3 this year and has positioned itself with an extraordinary hand next year.



For 2022 they hold picks:

GC Rd1

GC Rd2, Coll Rd2, Freo Rd2

GC Rd3, Coll Rd3

Coll Rd4, Freo R4@AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 6, 2021

SIX-GAME BAN THE MINIMUM

10.32am: Jeff Gleeson QC says the AFL wants Greene's suspension to be a six-match minimum.

He said the initial three games were "manifestly inadequate".

"No less than six is the right range," Gleeson said.

"A sanction of a small handful of games sends a muted message. It has to be said, unfortunately, significant deterrents here is a not an insignificant matter."

Gleeson says the football community is "shocked" a player can walk through an umpire like Greene did.

"No less than six (weeks) is the right range," Gleeson says. He described the initial three weeks as "manifestly inadequate". — Michael Whiting (@MichaelWhiting) October 6, 2021



'AN ACT OF CONTEMPT'

10.12am: Jeff Gleeson QC, for the AFL, says the original three-match ban handed to Greene was an insufficient penalty for an offence as serious as making intentional contact with an umpire.

"If you aggressively walk through an umpire, you don't get a three-match sanction. It's too light and obviously too light," Gleeson tells the hearing.

"This was a brazen act by Greene and an act of contempt," Gleeson continued, saying that the "minor" nature of the contact with umpire Stevic was a distraction.

"If it was major, Mr Greene wouldn't be playing AFL football again."

AFL APPEAL OF GREENE'S UMP BUMP BAN TO START

9.55am: GWS superstar Toby Greene will find out just how many games he'll miss at the start of the 2022 season when the AFL's appeal of his three-game ban begins at 10am AEDT.

Greene was suspended for three games after he was found guilty of making intentional contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' elimination final win over Sydney.

Our reporter Michael Whiting will be covering the case with live updates on Twitter, and you can catch all the latest here in our rolling news article as Greene discovers his fate.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby in trouble? Superstar Giant makes contact with ump Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

SUN IN PURPLE

9.36am: Fremantle has secured Gold Coast midfielder Will Brodie and a swag of picks from the Suns.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Wednesday, the Dockers have received Brodie, a second-round pick (currently No.19) and two fourth-round picks (currently No.61 and No.69), while the Suns get a future second-round selection and a future fourth-round selection.

The deal will also see the Dockers absorb Brodie's 2022 contract. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

YOUNG TO BLUES WILL BE DONE TODAY: MANAGER

8.33am: Player manager Peter Rohde is confident his client Lewis Young will become a Blue as soon as today.

The Bulldog has been on Carlton's radar for some time, having starred in a VFL game played between the two clubs earlier this year.

"They've already pretty much agreed on a pick, but the Bulldogs are doing a few movements with their picks beforehand," Rohde told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I think they've got a couple of ways to get it done. Hopefully it stays clear of any involvement of other deals but it'll all progress through today. I'm confident by the end of today, Lewis will find his way to Carlton.

"I think [Carlton] will shuffle some picks around. I also think they're likely to get something back for (Sam) Petrevski-Seton, so it might involve that pick. I think somewhere between (Carlton's current picks of 25 and 64), I think he was 49 when he was drafted. He's played 20-odd games in four years, so he's probably still got around that value."

Rohde said the Blues see Young as a key defender, having been thrown into the ruck at times by Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

PORT'S 'BANGED-UP' BACK-UP RUCK CONCERNS

8am: Concerns have surfaced over Port Adelaide's back-up ruck stocks after the move of Jeremy Finlayson from GWS to the Power.

Finlayson's move to Port gives it ruck coverage if a deal can be done for wantaway big man Peter Ladhams.

But Essendon great Matthew Lloyd has questioned how Finalyson would compete as a back-up ruck against strong double-acts.

"I'm just not sure how Finlayson would go against the Max Gawn/Luke Jackson combination," Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Meanwhile former Port Adelaide champ Kane Cornes revealed Power forward Charlie Dixon had been almost a week-to-week proposition.

"[He] was banged up every week, every week it would come to Thursday, and (the question was) would Charlie play this week," Cornes said.

"I'm not sure how confident they are in his body, he's 31 and gets monstered every week."

THE KEY TO UNLOCK THE RUCK MERRY-GO-ROUND

7.30am: Port Adelaide could kickstart a ruckmen merry-go-round across the remainder of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.



Jeremy Finlayson's move to Port Adelaide could be the key for the Power to unlock a move for Peter Ladhams to Sydney or Hawthorn as he searches for greater time on the ball.

The Cats have inquired after senior Hawks ruck Jonathon Ceglar, but are only interested in him if Darcy Fort moves to Brisbane. The Lions need some depth in the area after the retirement of Archie Smith and the late-season ACL to Eric Hipwood.

Young North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri has requested a trade to St Kilda, who are eager to bolster their ruck stocks with Paddy Ryder in the twilight of his career.

Tristan Xerri flies for a mark against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The impending arrival of Richmond tall Callum Coleman-Jones pushes Xerri down the pecking order at Arden Street, although the two clubs are haggling over a deal that could involve Robbie Tarrant.

The Tigers are eager to involve the defender in the deal – rather than acquire him as an unrestricted free agent – to prevent any watering down of the compensation acquired for another tall in Mabior Chol.

The last domino is three-game Pie Max Lynch, who the Hawks are keen on if Ceglar makes the move.