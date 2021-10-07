IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The Lobb trade: 'I know what people have said around Stephen Coniglio…the talk will not go away…that he's going to get caught up in this'
- Cerra joins Carlton: 'He was never hiding behind the desire to get back to Victoria'
- Carlton's marketing role for Betts: 'It's not what Eddie Betts was ever cut out to do…his passion is footy'
- Jeff's letter to members: It finished with 'list decisions'
- Toby Greene: 'The AFL lawyers noted he lacked contrition'
In this episode ...
1:00 - Rory Lobb's potential move back to GWS
3:00 - What's next for Stephen Coniglio?
4:50 - Adam Cerra's done deal: Carlton gets a 'good person'
6:05 - A letter from the president: Hawthorn's future moves
9:35 - Eddie Betts debuts at Geelong
13:46 - Toby Greene's suspension increased
15:57 - 'He can't be captain': Greene's future as a club leader