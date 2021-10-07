AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- The Lobb trade: 'I know what people have said around Stephen Coniglio…the talk will not go away…that he's going to get caught up in this'

- Cerra joins Carlton: 'He was never hiding behind the desire to get back to Victoria'

- Carlton's marketing role for Betts: 'It's not what Eddie Betts was ever cut out to do…his passion is footy'

- Jeff's letter to members: It finished with 'list decisions'

- Toby Greene: 'The AFL lawyers noted he lacked contrition'

In this episode ...

1:00 - Rory Lobb's potential move back to GWS

3:00 - What's next for Stephen Coniglio?

4:50 - Adam Cerra's done deal: Carlton gets a 'good person'

6:05 - A letter from the president: Hawthorn's future moves

9:35 - Eddie Betts debuts at Geelong

13:46 - Toby Greene's suspension increased

15:57 - 'He can't be captain': Greene's future as a club leader