Join our rolling news story as we bring you all the action from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period every day right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

HAS WINGARD PUT TRADE RUMOURS TO BED?

3:35pm: The day after Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett warned supporters to brace themselves for big-name departures and amid reports that new coach Sam Mitchell is personally hawking his star players to rival clubs over the phone, Chad Wingard has taken to Instagram with a post that seems to indicate that he won't be leaving the club.

Wingard posted an image of Leonardo DiCaprio's character from The Wolf of Wall Street during his famous "I'm not leaving" speech.

The Hawks star captioned the post with IYKYK ("If You Know You Know") and a crying with laughter emoji.

It has been interpreted by Hawks fans as meaning that he believes he won't be part of a possible exodus of top-flight Hawks out of the club in exchange for early draft picks.

Wingard, who polled Brownlow votes in each of the last four games of the season and would appear to be on the verge of returning close to his Therabody AFL All-Australian form from his Port Adelaide days, would likely attract a late first-round, or early second-round pick if the Hawks chose to move him on, depending on how much of his salary the club was willing to pay.

He said in a recent media appearance how invested he was in Hawthorn and how keen he was to remain, and still has two years remaining on his contract at the Hawks.

Whether Wingard is correct might not be known until the trade period finishes on Wednesday evening.

The names of multiple star Hawks have continually come up throughout this #AFLTrade period.



SOS, Matt Rendell and @AFLcomau's own @barrettdamian discuss just what's happening at the Hawks.



Tune in to Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio: https://t.co/HLYExX6ABP pic.twitter.com/ZD0Kb045E5 — AFL (@AFL) October 8, 2021

DOING IT FOR DOC, PART 2

3:25pm: ICYMI, Carlton players are shaving their heads on Friday in support of teammate Sam Docherty and to raise funds for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation.

More than 20 Blues players will be sporting fresh cuts across the off-season, with stars such as Jacob Weitering, Jack Silvagni and Patrick Cripps among those to get a trim.

To donate, click here.

Check out the full story here.

Doing it for Doc: Carlton's Jack Silvagni, Zac Fisher and Jacob Weitering shaved their heads to support teammate Sam Docherty. Picture: Carlton FC

DAWSON TRADE TALKS HEAT UP

3pm: Sydney remains engaged in talks with Adelaide on a deal for outgoing wingman Jordan Dawson, with two new offers with the Crows, reports AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

The Swans are in dialogue with their Adelaide counterparts over the trade after earlier this week knocking back a proposed deal involving pick 17.

Check out the full story here.

WHERE DOES O'BRIEN FIT IN AT DOGS?

2:45pm: The swingman days are over for new Western Bulldogs free agent arrival Tim O'Brien as he looks to bed down a key-position role at the Whitten Oval.

The former Hawk believes his form over the latter part of last season is proof of that, as he took his marking and intercept game to a new level.

"It was clear I would play across half-back; it's where I play my best footy and where my attributes are best suited," he told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday.

"He was pretty clear that I'll be playing across halfback, which is something that I'm excited about. I feel that's probably where I'm going to be able to play my best and most consistent footy."



- Tim O'Brien on where Luke Beveridge intends to play him.#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 8, 2021

O'Brien spoke with Alastair Clarkson, his former coach at the Hawks, before making the move and they agreed he was best suited to a key defensive role, but that circumstances at Hawthorn over the years meant he had to be thrown around.

"He was super rapt that I have this opportunity," he said.

Incoming Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell made it clear to O'Brien that there would be no offer of a new deal until after the trade period was completed.

"You could get a sense, looking at their list, that I felt I would be better off moving to another opportunity," he said.

"I had spoken to 'Bevo' (Dogs coach Luke Beveridge) a couple of times; we had a good relationship when he was at Hawthorn, so it's good to be back with him."

Tim O'Brien produces a truly stunning mark in front of the Hawthorn faithful at the MCG

It was also noted that his best game this year came in round 22 against the Bulldogs, with 24 touches and 10 marks. "I'm sure that contributed in some way," he said.

Adding to the appeal of the move was that the Dogs' premiership window is wide ajar. "That's the excitement about this opportunity, seeing a role I could fulfill while they're contending. It's exciting times."

NEW BLUE 'CAN'T WAIT' TO LEARN FROM VOSS

2:20pm: New Carlton key defender Lewis Young did his homework before deciding to cast his lot with the Blues.

"A lot of work went into the background. It just sounded like a really great club I wanted to be part of," he told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday.

He has been pegged as the third key defender at Carlton but said he hopes to offer his new club plenty of versatility.

He said the decision to leave the Western Bulldogs wasn't made until after the season. He played in two of the club's four finals in 2021, after which he spoke to his family and management and decided to make the move.

"My time at the Bulldogs was really great. I learned from a lot of great people that I'll be grateful for," he said.

Lewis Young inspires the Dogs' quiet first half with an amazing mark

But the move to the Blues was sealed after some conversations with incoming coach Michael Voss.

"We talked a bit of footy and a bit of defense. He has a great football brain I can't wait to learn from," he said.

"I'm excited about what we can do together but I'll have to work hard and earn their respect. Hopefully, we'll do some nice things together."

Young's first game for the Bulldogs in 2017 came against Carlton and he dominated, with 21 touches and nine marks. "I went alright that day. It's funny how the world works and how I've gone the full circle."

SWEET REMAINS AT THE KENNEL

2:08pm: Jordon Sweet has put an end to any trade speculation by signing a new two-year deal with the Western Bulldogs.

Several clubs had expressed an interest in the young ruckman, but his signature will see him remain at the Whitten Oval until at least the end of 2023.

Sweet arrived at the Kennel with pick No.23 in the 2018 NAB AFL Rookie Draft. He broke through for his AFL debut in round five this season against Gold Coast, collecting eight disposals, a goal and 31 hitouts.

Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said keeping Sweet at the club was important for the future.

"His ruck craft and ability to give midfielders first use has come on in leaps and bounds, and we saw glimpses of what he can do at AFL level earlier in the season," Power said.

"We know Jordon still has plenty of growth to come, so we're looking forward to seeing his development continue to evolve."

Jordon Sweet and Peter Ladhams in the ruck during the 2021 preliminary final between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

'EVERYONE IS READY FOR SUCCESS': CERRA ON BLUES

1:25pm: Adam Cerra said he was impressed by the presentations made to him by both Carlton and Melbourne once he decided to leave Fremantle, but that the decision to join the Blues came down to the "best fit" for him.

Cerra joined the Blues on Thursday, on what was his 22nd birthday.

"They did it well," he told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio of the presentation by the Demons. "But so was Carlton's."

Cerra recognised similarities between the Blues and the Fremantle playing group he left behind, describing them as "motivated".

"They seem really tight and close. It's an enjoyable place to work, everyone is ready for success and I want to be part of that," he said.

"It's obvious that everyone's ready for success there... I just really want to be a part of that and help build something special."



New @CarltonFC recruit Adam Cerra on why he chose the Blues.



Tune in to @traderadio: https://t.co/HLYExX6ABP pic.twitter.com/xYAIkEf5zp — AFL (@AFL) October 8, 2021

Cerra commenced discussions with the Blues before Michael Voss was installed as senior coach and their conversations since Voss commenced have been enjoyable.

"He's as excited as me to get over there and start this thing together," Cerra said.

"They have some really exciting talent," he continued. "Sam Walsh, Patrick Cripps is still a young player and they're adding George Hewitt with Paddy Dow and Matt Kennedy. They're going to take massive strides in the next few seasons and I can't wait to work with them."

He is aware that the cherished No.5 jumper is up for grabs following the departure of Sam Petrevski-Seton. "I'm not up to that stage. But it would be an honour to wear it."

LATEST ON LOBB

12:45pm: Rory Lobb's manager Colin Young says the Fremantle forward/ruck "loves GWS" and would be willing to take a pay cut to return to the club.

As first reported by AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett, Lobb is open to returning to Greater Western Sydney after moving to the Dockers at the end of 2018, and Young revealed the potential move is being driven by a close bond with his former teammates.

"It's a very strong family club, the GWS. There wouldn't be a week that goes by that Rory doesn't talk to his teammates from GWS," Young told AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Where does the Rory Lobb trade stand?



Rory's manager Colin Young breaks it all down on @aflexchange: https://t.co/HLYExX6ABP pic.twitter.com/LisUGLzvsk — AFL (@AFL) October 8, 2021

"I said [to Giants football manager Jason McCartney] with a slip of my tongue, 'I know Rory has only been here for a short period but geez he loves GWS, I reckon he might want to come back'. Then out of the blue I get the call and it's game on."

When asked whether Lobb would accept less to move back to the Giants, Perth-based Young was emphatic: "Yes, he will."

"He knows his contract won't look the same if he does go to GWS. But what that does look like we just don't know yet," Young added.

Check out the full story here.

DO BLUES HAVE ANOTHER MOVE UP THEIR SLEEVE?

12:20pm: Having done its business nice and early, Carlton is unlikely to be super active between now and the end of the trade and free agency periods.

Blues list manager Nick Austin told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period that the club had started turning its attention to next month’s NAB AFL Draft.

“That will be us from an acquisition point of view. It’s nice to get things done early,” Austin said of a frantic few days in which the Blues grabbed Sydney’s George Hewett as a free agent and Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra and Western Bulldogs key defender Lewis Young as trades.

“We might swap some picks but we’re really comfortable with pick 25 and we are keen to attack next year’s draft,” he said, all but ruling out dealing next year’s first two selections to get back into this year’s draft.

Could the Blues look at moving up in this year's draft?@CarltonFC's list manager Nick Austin breaks down what's next for the Blues on @TradeRadio: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/8VSIRSKBcV — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 8, 2021

Austin said new coach Michael Voss had immersed himself in list management decisions pretty much from the time he joined the club. “He’s been really impressive and has already made his mark.”

The Blues are yet to make a call on midfielder Lochie O’Brien, saying he was one of several players whose future with the club will be determined after the draft.

Negotiations for a contract extension for star midfielder Sam Walsh are ongoing. “Both parties are quite comfortable where it is,” Austin said, while adding, “He’s a massive part of our club and our future and we’ll keep those chats up over summer.”

DEES NOT FINISHED YET

12:05pm: Melbourne is looking for ways to climb higher in the draft and follow the strategy that brought it the ultimate success, but has emphatically ruled out letting Luke Jackson leave.

The Demons have been masters of shuffling picks around with other clubs to end up multiple first-round selections in recent years, and have already brought in the Western Bulldogs' pick No.17 this year.

But the premiers haven’t finished their wheeling and dealing just yet.

“We’ll look at every opportunity to try to get as high as we can. We’re certainly having a little bit of look at some things,” Demons list manager Tim Lamb said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

“We've had a habit of trying to get back into the first round of the draft or improve our position in the draft and that was something we wanted to do again this year. By being back in the first round again that will give us five first-rounders over the last three years.

“We’d seen the impact at Hawthorn of a group of young players that come in together over a two- or three-year period and they can really grow together, their relationships become really strong, and they go on the journey together. So that was our real focus.”

Why did the Dees get involved in that four-way trade?@melbournefc list manager Tim Lamb is on @traderadio now: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/lMgxxUE139 — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 8, 2021

The Demons spoke to former Fremantle midfielder Adam Cerra before he declared Carlton as his preferred destination, but did not consider sending Jackson back to his home state to seal the deal.

"At no time has there ever been a conversation internally or with Fremantle about Luke Jackson. I can categorically say that has absolutely never occurred. That was never a consideration,” Lamb said.

"Luke is out of contract at the end of next season, we're talking with his manager and we're really comfortable with how that it sits."

PSD FOR LIPINSKI?

11:55am: Collingwood is not ruling out the pre-season draft as the mechanism to bring Western Bulldogs midfielder Patrick Lipinski to the club.

Magpies general manager of football Graham Wright told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday that there is yet to be any real clarity with the Bulldogs about a deal for the 23-year-old.

“It’s always there, but to be honest I’ve never done that before,” said the long-time football administrator, before adding, “I haven’t been second last in the ladder either.”

It is Collingwood’s preference to arrange a trade for Lipinski between now and the close of the Trade Period next Wednesday. “We’d like to feel comfortable for Pat to come to the club and not go down that route.”

The Pies have yet to speak to Hawthorn about ruckman Max Lynch, who is thought to be looking towards a move to Waverley in order for more playing time, while the club is also yet to field enquiries about fellow tall Mason Cox.

Collingwood is yet to hear from Hawthorn about Max Lynch.



Graham Wright is live now on Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio: https://t.co/jbiKL187H3 pic.twitter.com/NI7JWYYECE — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 8, 2021

At least one of Lynch or Cox will remain at the club next year, with Wright hinting that Cox might need to work on his ruck skills to become a true back-up to Brodie Grundy.

Veteran small forward Josh Thomas has yet to be offered a contract for next season.

“We have been upfront and honest with him to get through the Trade Period and see what we have available in list."

VFL YOUNG GUN ATTRACTING INTEREST

10:40am: Williamstown defender Charlie Dean looms as a draft bolter after proving himself against Ben Brown early this season and later being named the VFL's best young player of 2021.

Dean is a strong chance to follow in the footsteps of the past 14 winners of the VFL's Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal who all went on to be drafted, and has already been talking to AFL clubs.

The 19-year-old used his debut VFL season as an opportunity to test himself against players from the elite level including a premiership-winning full-forward.

“We played Melbourne in a practice game and their forward line was Majak Daw, Ben Brown, Mitch Brown and Sam Weideman, so I cycled through each one of them and got some great learning experiences,” Dean said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Majak and Ben Brown were super strong and then Weideman was great in the air. I’ve just had a lot of great experiences on AFL-quality players.”

Williamstown's Charlie Dean in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The intercept defender models his game on Steven May and Jordan Ridley, and has sparked interest from AFL clubs after averaging 15.1 disposals and 7.3 marks in nine VFL matches.

“I think I can defend my man one-on-one then also come off and take some intercept marks,” Dean said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few conversations [with AFL clubs]. In my under-18s year, I hadn't been having interviews, so it’s pretty refreshing to have a bit of love this time of year.”

DOING IT FOR DOC

10:30am: Carlton players are shaving their heads as a fundraiser for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation and in support of teammate Sam Docherty.

The co-captain is undergoing chemotherapy after a secondary testicular cancer occurrence in two years.

Patrick Cripps was the first to go under the razor.

COMING UP ON TRADE RADIO

10:15am: Huge guests coming up on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio with Pies footy manager Graham Wright to join from 11.45am.

And then a MONSTER day of Trade Exchange with three huge guests joining Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge.

Big day of Trade Exchange coming up on @traderadio from 12pm AEDT.@melbournefc list boss Tim Lamb@CarltonFC list boss Nick Austin

Rory Lobb's manager Colin Young



Listen in at @AFLcomau. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 7, 2021

HAWKS ON NOTICE: IF YOU'RE 26YO OR OVER, LOOK OUT

8:55am: James Sicily, Chad Wingard and Jarman Impey are among a host of Hawthorn players aged 26 or above who are available for a trade.

The Hawks are reportedly open to trading players aged 26 and above as they embrace a rebuild and look to add first-round draft selections to their picks No.5, 21 and 24.

"It's my information that Hawthorn players above the age of 26, if you're above the age of 26 at the Hawthorn footy club, you've been told that no one is off limits," former Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

Sam Mitchell and James Sicily chat before the Hawthorn-Collingwood game in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're all questioning what is happening at the football club. Jeff Kennett has alluded to it, if you're above the age of 26, I think you'll find the Hawthorn players in that bracket have been told they're not off limits.

"James Sicily is 26. We speak a lot about Tom Mitchell and [Jaeger] O'Meara and [Jon] Ceglar and others, but they're older. [Chad] Wingard is 28, [Jarman] Impey is 26.

"Maybe Hawthorn are planning to be a lot more savage than what we have even been speaking about. Perhaps that is the 'surprise' that Jeff is speaking about. Maybe it is a Sicily or an Impey or anyone else that is above the age of 26."

KING TO TAKE TIME ON CONTRACT CALL

8:05am: Contract talks are on hold for emerging forward Ben King as he looks to focus on playing with Gold Coast in 2022.

The 21-year-old King comes out of contract at the end of next season and has already been linked with a return to Victoria, including to St Kilda to join up with his twin brother Max.

The athletic 202cm key forward kicked a career-best 47 goals this season and has booted 89 majors in 52 matches since arriving at the Suns with pick No.6 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

"I met with him in round 22 this year and sat down and had lunch with him, it's the first time we spoke really about his footy and what he wanted to do next year. He was really excited about getting back up there [to Gold Coast]," player manager Robbie D'Orazio told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He's really good friends with Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell, they want to get up there and create their own little dynasty or a professional footy club.

"Some players take time to make these decisions, especially when they're from interstate.

"I see Ben as a third-year player, going into his fourth year, he's really excited. We'll sit down when the time is right and chat about what footy looks like after that."

FORMER NORTH VICE-CAPTAIN'S CAREER IN LIMBO

8:00am: Former North Melbourne vice-captain Trent Dumont is still searching for a new club as the clock ticks down on the free agency period.

Dumont is an unrestricted free agent after joining the Kangaroos with pick No.30 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

He was vice-captain last year and has played 113 matches for the Kangaroos including the final 14 this season after overcoming a long-running calf issue.

"He's got a lot of footy left in him, so he's someone we're definitely working on," player manager Robbie D'Orazio said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"David Noble and his team have a plan in place that they're working through at the moment and Trent probably wasn't part of that plan. He had a nice, honest chat to them at the end of the year and I think both parties were happy to explore.

"I think his best footy is in front of him. He's fighting fit and ready to go. He plays multiple positions, inside mid, great leadership as well."

IT WOULD BE A 'BRUTAL' CALL ON O'MEARA

7:15am: Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara are the Hawthorn stars most likely to be on the move after Jeff Kennett dropped a hint about Hawthorn's list strategy.

Kennett sent a message to Hawks' members on Thursday that said, "We may be surprised at some of the [trade] decisions made".



SLIDING DOORS IF Hawthorn has been quiet in the Trade Period ... THEN

The Hawks hold early picks at No.5, 21 and 24 but reportedly would like to find another first-round selection.

Jaeger O'Meara during the 2021 Brownlow Medal count at Optus Stadium on September 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes believes the club president's message was a warning that more is to come from the Hawks.

"Nothing Hawthorn have done now would have me surprised. Telling Jon Ceglar to explore his options and letting Tim O'Brien go, that's very back-ended," Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Co-host Matthew Lloyd named the players he thinks are most likely to be up for grabs.

"If you're surprised by something, it would be that O'Meara or Mitchell moves on. It would be brutal, particularly on O'Meara. He'd be the one that would be devastated," Lloyd said.

"Mitchell, I'm not sure where he sits in that, because you hear things, that he'd be happy if it's a win-win for him and potentially play in some finals next year."

FUTURE SECOND-ROUNDER SHOULD SEAL LOBB DEAL

7:05: Greater Western Sydney should expect to hand over a future second-round draft pick to secure the return of Rory Lobbfrom Fremantle, according to former Essendon star forward Matthew Lloyd.

As first reported by AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett, Lobb is hoping to make a shock return to the Giants after leaving the club to sign a five-year deal with Fremantle just three years ago.

AFL.com.au's chief football writer Damian Barrett breaks the news that Rory Lobb wants a return to the GWS Giants exclusively on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

The 207cm forward-ruck has played 45 matches and kicked 43 goals at the Dockers after playing 74 times for the Giants between 2014 and 2018.

"The Giants do need some height. We saw in the finals series that you don't want to be relying on Jesse Hogan, [Harry] Himmelberg. [Jake] Riccardi might be thinking 'Should I have left?' if he hears Rory Lobb is coming," Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"The Dockers need to get back in next year's draft. They're in a really tough position next year. It's a blessing if the Giants take Lobb, they take his $700,000 a year for the next two years and it strengthens their hand back in the draft next year.

"I believe a future second-rounder potentially could seal this one."

FREE AGENCY WINDOW TO SHUT, WHAT TO WATCH FOR

7:00: The trade dominos really started to fall on Thursday with five players switching clubs. Expect plenty more movement with the unrestricted free agency period and restricted free agency bidding period both closing at 5pm AEDT today. These are some of the developments to look out for:

- What will it cost Greater Western Sydney to bring Rory Lobb back to the club three years after he was traded to Fremantle?

- Could the Giants' zippy forward Bobby Hill head home to WA as part of any deal for Rory Lobb?

- Will Richmond finalise a trade with North Melbourne for Robbie Tarrant or snap him up as an unrestricted free agent before the deadline?

- Who steps off the ruck merry-go-round first – Callum Coleman-Jones, Peter Ladhams, Jon Ceglar, Tristan Xerri, Darcy Fort or Max Lynch?

- Will the whispers around Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara, Chad Wingard and Jack Gunston grow louder after Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett’s message to members on Thursday?

- Who blinks first in standoffs over Jordan Dawson, Jordan Clark and Patrick Lipinski?