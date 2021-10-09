Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHO ARE clubs trying to sneak up the NAB AFL Draft board and grab? Which players are in the sights of Adelaide at pick No.4? Who is the player making a late push for the top-10?

The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is in full swing and there's ramifications everywhere for the upcoming draft as well.

Tune in to this week's episode of Road to the Draft as hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the latest draft news, including all the names at the top-end and where they could land.

Plus, potential top-20 pick Campbell Chesser joins the show to chat about his season and draft hopes.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – All the wrap up of the latest NAB AFL Under-19 Championships games and best performers.

5:15 – Will North Melbourne bid on Nick Daicos with pick No.1 or take Jason Horne-Francis?

6:00 – The potential movement within the first round of the draft order and the players in mind for clubs.

10:30 – The younger brother who was an eye-catcher at the Vic Country Combine.

12:00 – Why a potential top-five pick missed a possible Combine record under unusual circumstances.

15:00 – Campbell Chesser joins the show to discuss his season.

18:15 – Chesser's link to Eddie McGuire and the support he has shown him in recent years.

20:45 – The frustrations of playing only five games in the past two years and the advice that's kept Chesser looking forward.

24:30 – The close links Chesser has kept at AFL level via recent draft classes.

26:40 – Why clubs "keep it interesting" in recruiter interviews.