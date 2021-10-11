AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss all the latest trade news and join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Why Rory Lobb is staying put

- The trade deadline: 'People start to buckle, and you're going to see a lot of buckling between now and close of play'

- The Wolf of Waverley Park: 'It's almost certain that the same conversation will be had next year'

- Sam Mitchell: 'Coaches don't like being answerable … they're control freaks … often geniuses'

- Collingwood's Game of Thrones: 'It's been a debacle since Eddie Maguire was forced to resign'

In this episode ...

0:36 – Trade deadline causes people to 'buckle'

1:42 – Why Rory Lobb won't to the Giants

3:38 – The pressure on Chad Wingard and his senior teammates

5:23 – Why it might be best for Wingard's future to leave

8:16 – Sam Mitchell's comments on his trade conversations

9:41 – Mitchell's repeated desire to publicly correct the record

13:27 – Is Jeff Kennett's role at Hawthorn under the threat of a challenge?

15:48 – Collingwood's 'debacle' of a year starts to settle