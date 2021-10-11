Tim English during a practice match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Whitten Oval in February, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Join our rolling news story as we bring you all the action from the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period every day right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.

DOGS NEED TO JOIN THE HUNT FOR A RUCK

8.25pm: The Western Bulldogs need to find a better ruckman during the remainder of the Trade Period, says Matthew Lloyd.

With the ruck merry-go-round set to take off in the next 24 hours and with names like Jon Ceglar, Peter Ladhams, Darcy Fort and Max Lynch all set to find new homes, Lloyd told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the Bulldogs needed to get in the mix.

He said 34-year-old Stefan Martin was unlucky with injuries this season but was "insurance" and no more.

"It's a massive area of need," Lloyd said.

"Tim English you can't trust in the ruck. Jordon Sweet, (Luke) Beveridge doesn't have faith in him.

"They do need to bring another one in to give them that chance. They need to get a better ruckman on their list than what they currently have."

WHO'S IMPROVED THIS TRADE PERIOD?

7.15am: Kane Cornes has questioned whether Melbourne's main challengers for next year's premiership have done enough to improve their lists during this year's Trade Period.

Cornes told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio losing preliminary finalists Port Adelaide and Geelong, along with fellow top eight teams Brisbane and Sydney, needed to be more active.

"There's a couple of teams I've been frustrated with," Cornes said.

"I focus on Port Adelaide a bit, maybe too much, but I look at them, have they improved their squad from when they were smashed in a prelim final?

Peter Ladhams and Charlie Dixon after Port Adelaide's preliminary final loss to Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"Have Brisbane improved their squad? Have Geelong done anything to improve themselves to keep relevant?

"This time is about giving your club and supporters hope. There's a few club that haven't given their supporters hope.

"Sydney might land (Peter) Ladhams, but they're a weaker team than how they finished."

Cornes said Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne were the only teams to improve to date.