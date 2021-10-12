AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Deadline Day: Expect a flurry, and a BIG twist

- A 'shemozzle': This club's handling of its trade wishes

- The Eagle who 'can and most likely will' be dealt with outside of the Trade Period

- Why Swans like Ladhams in a 'very big way'

- AFLW COVID headaches: Some Victorian based players can't get to their new clubs, the fixture still hasn't been released'

In this episode ...

0:28 – Trade D-Day will bring on a 'flurry of activity'

1:39 – Jordan Dawson's trade unpacked

2:50 – Some more deals expected to happen today

3:59 – Why Fremantle are reluctant to part with pick 19

5:49 – Jarrod Brander's search for a new club continues

6:41 – The movements of all the fringe ruckmen looking for more opportunities

9:05 – Some of the great journeyman rucks in recent years

12:31 – Border restrictions challenge the AFLW

13:47 – There isn't an AFLW fixture yet