HILL SHOULD GET TRADE WISH, ANOTHER OPTION EMERGES

7.46am: Wantaway Giant Bobby Hill should get his desired outcome and move to Essendon despite GWS football boss Jason McCartney saying yesterday that it was "highly unlikely".

The Bombers have improved their offer for the contracted small forward and centred it around their future second-round selection.

The Giants selected Hill with pick No.24 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but the 21-year-old wants to move to Victoria to be closer to family, including St Kilda's Bradley Hill.

"I feel he leaves," AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"As much as there is a reluctance from GWS to engage meaningfully to this point with Essendon over Bobby Hill, I feel that's how it will play out.

"Collingwood I felt yesterday, just in a few calls I made around the situation, was a clear second option."

THE PRICE IS NOT RIGHT, HAWTHORN

7.42am: Hawthorn needs to drop its asking price for some of its stars or risk ending the Trade Period without the additional draft pick that it craves.

The Hawks have been unable to spark suitable interest in established players such as Chad Wingard, Jaeger O’Meara, Tom Mitchell and Jack Gunston despite the club making it known they are available to other clubs.

"They've overplayed and overcooked the value of those players on the market. They're just not wanted," AFL.com.au’s Damian Barrett said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I still expect something to potentially happen today for one of those guys, Wingard, O'Meara, Mitchell, Gunston.

"Gunston is almost the asterisk. If his back is OK, he's going to be absolutely in demand. But there must be some issue with his back because there has been no obvious taker.

"Wingard, as much as he's made it very clear that he just doesn't want to leave, I feel that’s the one that the club would most like to, under Sam Mitchell, have out of the club before he starts."

The Hawks currently hold draft picks No.5, 21, 24, 59, 65 and 81.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ON DEADLINE DAY

7am: Nine players have switched clubs in this year’s Trade Period but just as many could be on the move on deadline day.

These are the deals to keep an eye on until the trade deadline at 7.30pm AEDT:

- Jordan Dawson: Will the agreed deal for Sydney to trade the winger to Adelaide be the first one lodged at 12pm?

- Jordan Clark: Does Fremantle relent and give up pick No.19 for the speedster or does Geelong buckle and accept pick No.22 on its own?

- Bobby Hill: Will Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro or GWS football manager Jason McCartney win the latest round of their annual dance, or will Collingwood cut in with a late bid for the small forward?

Essendon recruiting manager Adrian Dodoro. Picture: AFL Photos

- Peter Ladhams: Does the ruckman get his wish to be traded from Port Adelaide to Sydney despite the clubs starting deadline day with different views on his value?

- Jon Ceglar, Darcy Fort, Max Lynch: Could the ruckmen be part of a classic three-way trade involving Hawthorn, Geelong, Collingwood and Brisbane?

- Tristan Xerri: Does St Kilda send a future second-round pick to North Melbourne for the developing ruckman or stand its ground on his value?

- Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara, Chad Wingard, Jack Gunston: Will the four guns still be Hawthorn players tonight or will one or more be the “surprise” president Jeff Kennett’s warned members about last week?

- Jarrod Brander, Trent Dumont, Sam Powell-Pepper, Mason Cox: Will interest in these players – and others – be sparked as the clock ticks down?