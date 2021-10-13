(L-R): Join Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge for all the 2021 trade period action. Picture: AFL Media

AS THE clock ticks down on the frantic final minutes of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, make sure you tune in for all the latest updates and analysis in Wednesday's Trade Deadline Day shows.

Join Nat Edwards and our gun trade newsbreakers Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as our feature Trade Deadline Day Show begins at 3pm AEDT.



>> WATCH IT LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Then from 5pm AEDT, Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni will join AFL Digital's award-winning news team as the player and pick swap frenzy counts down to the 7.30pm AEDT deadline.

The Deadline Day Show streaming from 3pm AEDT

You can watch and listen LIVE to all the final-day Trade Period action from 7am AEDT on Wednesday, October 13, on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

And be sure to stay across all the big moves and rumours with our unbeatable trade coverage, including a full wrap of every club's trade moves.