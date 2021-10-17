JON CEGLAR is the latest big man to jump off the ruck merry-go-round and into the three-club club.
Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss also set to go around again.
Ceglar joined Geelong in a deadline day deal after playing 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn’t break through for a debut.
Greater Western Sydney veteran Shane Mumford will drop off the list he retires as expected to make a full-time move into coaching.
Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.
Jacob Townsend is another of only 31 VFL/AFL players to line up for four or more clubs but is waiting on a new deal from Gold Coast to play on next year. A move to a club other than the Giants, Richmond or Essendon could make Townsend the fifth member of the five-club club.
Delisted free agent Tyson Stengle is set to join his third club after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cats. The small forward played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.
Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.
The lists below include current players only.
The three-club club
|
Player
|
First club
|
Second club
|
Current club
|
James Aish
|
Brisbane
|
Collingwood
|
Fremantle
|
Josh Bruce
|
GWS
|
St Kilda
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Mitch Brown
|
Geelong
|
Essendon
|
Melbourne
|
Josh Caddy
|
Gold Coast
|
Geelong
|
Richmond
|
Sam Frost
|
GWS
|
Melbourne
|
Hawthorn
|
Shaun Higgins
|
Western Bulldogs
|
North Melbourne
|
Geelong
|
Bradley Hill
|
Hawthorn
|
Fremantle
|
St Kilda
|
Jesse Hogan
|
Melbourne
|
Fremantle
|
GWS
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
Adelaide
|
Gold Coast
|
Brisbane
|
Stefan Martin
|
Melbourne
|
Brisbane
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Shane Mumford
|
Geelong
|
Sydney
|
GWS
|
Andrew Phillips
|
GWS
|
Carlton
|
Essendon
|
Jared Polec
|
Brisbane
|
Port Adelaide
|
North Melbourne
|
Braydon Preuss
|
North Melbourne
|
Melbourne
|
GWS
|
Paddy Ryder
|
Essendon
|
Port Adelaide
|
St Kilda
|
Adam Saad
|
Gold Coast
|
Essendon
|
Carlton
|
Adam Treloar
|
GWS
|
Collingwood
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Josh Walker
|
Geelong
|
Brisbane
|
North Melbourne
The four-club club
|
Tom Hickey
|
Gold Coast
|
St Kilda
|
West Coast
|
Sydney
|
Jacob Townsend
|
GWS
|
Richmond
|
Essendon
|
Gold Coast
Listed but didn't play for original club
|
Jon Ceglar**
|
Collingwood*
|
Hawthorn
|
Geelong
|
Joel Hamling
|
Geelong*
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Fremantle
|
Alex Keath
|
Gold Coast*
|
Adelaide
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Sam Menegola
|
Hawthorn*
|
Fremantle*
|
Geelong
* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period