JON CEGLAR is the latest big man to jump off the ruck merry-go-round and into the three-club club.

Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss also set to go around again.

Ceglar joined Geelong in a deadline day deal after playing 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn’t break through for a debut.

Hawthorn's Jonathan Ceglar and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron grapple in the ruck during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney veteran Shane Mumford will drop off the list he retires as expected to make a full-time move into coaching.

Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.

Tom Hickey tussles with Shane Mumford. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Townsend is another of only 31 VFL/AFL players to line up for four or more clubs but is waiting on a new deal from Gold Coast to play on next year. A move to a club other than the Giants, Richmond or Essendon could make Townsend the fifth member of the five-club club.

Delisted free agent Tyson Stengle is set to join his third club after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cats. The small forward played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.

Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Current club

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Josh Bruce

GWS

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Mitch Brown

Geelong

Essendon

Melbourne

Josh Caddy

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Shaun Higgins

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Geelong

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Jarryd Lyons

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Stefan Martin

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Shane Mumford

Geelong

Sydney

GWS

Andrew Phillips

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Jared Polec

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Braydon Preuss

North Melbourne

Melbourne

GWS

Paddy Ryder

Essendon

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Josh Walker

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne

 

The four-club club

Tom Hickey

Gold Coast

St Kilda

West Coast

Sydney

Jacob Townsend

GWS

Richmond

Essendon

Gold Coast

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar**

Collingwood*

Hawthorn

Geelong

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Alex Keath

Gold Coast*

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sam Menegola

Hawthorn*

Fremantle*

Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period

 