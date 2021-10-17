THE THREE-CLUB CLUB (L-R): Tyson Stengle and Jon Ceglar are set to play for a third AFL club in 2022, and Tom Lynch is also a chance. Pictures: AFL Photos

JON CEGLAR is the latest big man to jump off the ruck merry-go-round and into the three-club club.

Ruckmen make up a growing proportion of the players at their third club, with Paddy Ryder, Stefan Martin, Andrew Phillips and Braydon Preuss also set to go around again.

Ceglar joined Geelong in a deadline day deal after playing 101 matches in nine seasons at Hawthorn. The 204cm ruckman also spent two years at Collingwood in 2011-12 but didn’t break through for a debut.

Hawthorn's Jonathan Ceglar and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron grapple in the ruck during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney veteran Shane Mumford will drop off the list he retires as expected to make a full-time move into coaching.

Tom Hickey continues to stand above the other big men after a move to his fourth club – and a fourth state – last year led to a career-best season at Sydney.

Tom Hickey tussles with Shane Mumford. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Townsend is another of only 31 VFL/AFL players to line up for four or more clubs but is waiting on a new deal from Gold Coast to play on next year. A move to a club other than the Giants, Richmond or Essendon could make Townsend the fifth member of the five-club club.

Delisted free agent Tyson Stengle is set to join his third club after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cats. The small forward played two matches for Richmond in 2017 and 14 times for Adelaide in 2019-20 before being cut after a series of off-field incidents.



Tom Lynch might also line up for a third club after a two-year stint at St Kilda then 158 matches for the Crows. The 31-year-old forward will be a development coach at North Melbourne next year but could still be added to its rookie list to keep his playing options open.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Current club James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs Mitch Brown Geelong Essendon Melbourne Josh Caddy Gold Coast Geelong Richmond Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Shaun Higgins Western Bulldogs North Melbourne Geelong Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane Stefan Martin Melbourne Brisbane Western Bulldogs Shane Mumford Geelong Sydney GWS Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon Jared Polec Brisbane Port Adelaide North Melbourne Braydon Preuss North Melbourne Melbourne GWS Paddy Ryder Essendon Port Adelaide St Kilda Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Josh Walker Geelong Brisbane North Melbourne

The four-club club

Tom Hickey Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney Jacob Townsend GWS Richmond Essendon Gold Coast

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar** Collingwood* Hawthorn Geelong Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period