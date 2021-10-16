Jason Horne-Francis fronts the media after the SA NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: @SANFL Twitter

THE AFL's hottest teen talent Jason Horne-Francis says he can make an instant impact for North Melbourne after they select him with the top pick at the NAB AFL Draft.

The 18-year-old has been assured by the Kangaroos that they'll recruit him at next month's draft.

Horne-Francis has already featured in senior ranks for two years at SANFL club South Adelaide.

The utility, who models his game on Fremantle captain and Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, initially just wanted to get drafted.

But after game-breaking feats in the SA competition, he set his sights on being the No.1 draft pick.

"At the start, it was just trying to get my foot in the door and get me drafted," he said on Saturday while undergoing physical testing at SA's draft combine.

"But obviously after getting my name out there a bit, a goal for me was to try to go number one.

"I feel like, for me, it would be good."

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the Kangaroos refused a substantial offer from Adelaide to trade their No.1 selection - the Crows offered three first-round picks with an eye on securing Horne-Francis.

Jason Horne-Francis in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Nick Hook photography

And Richmond also came calling to the Roos, proposing a package of picks and players in return for the coveted No.1 selection.

"I feel like I can make an impact straight away, as in I've had that two years of league footy under my belt and it's really helped me," he said.

"So I feel like I can make a pretty big impact at the start."