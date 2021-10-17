Nathan Buckley speaks to Fox Footy ahead of Collingwood's match against Geelong in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has landed a new job in the media at Fox Footy.

Buckley, who parted ways with the Pies in June this year, will be a part of the match-day coverage as well as Fox Footy's magazine shows.

The new role rules the 49-year-old out of any potential return to coaching ranks as an assistant in 2022.

"The crew at Fox Footy get the game and relate it well to the viewers, I’m looking forward to being a part of that," Buckley said.

"There are a lot of well-respected people in the industry and it will be fun to share what is happening and why with the panel and of course the viewers at home.

Nathan Buckley after his final game as Collingwood coach against Melbourne in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I hope to bring a balance of insight and perspective. AFL footy is a tough caper, I think the industry has developed this idea that things should be a certain way, that coaches, players and umpires are infallible and I’m looking forward to providing a little bit of reality to those expectations."

Buckley was coach of Collingwood for just under 10 seasons, leading the Pies to a Grand Final in 2018 and has an overall win-loss percentage of 54.13 from 218 games.

He also had a decorated 280-game career spanning 15 years and won the 2003 Brownlow Medal.