St Kilda players look dejected after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Looking at the longest premiership droughts

- There's 'as much pressure on St Kilda as there's ever been'

- Who could be the next side to break a 20+ year drought?

- Why Michael Voss is a coach you would 'go to war for'

- The three players Jason Horne-Francis could emulate by having an immediate impact



In this episode ...

0:00 – The clubs that have ended long premiership droughts in recent times

1:38 – The pressure on St Kilda to win a flag

3:18 – Why Fremantle is well-placed to build towards its first premiership success

5:02 – Nat is bullish about Carlton in 2022

6:54 – The likely addition to the Roos' midfield who would make a huge impact

7:59 – North Melbourne signals its interest in Jason Horne-Francis

10:20 – The three players who had immediate impact in their first year