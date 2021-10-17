IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Looking at the longest premiership droughts
- There's 'as much pressure on St Kilda as there's ever been'
- Who could be the next side to break a 20+ year drought?
- Why Michael Voss is a coach you would 'go to war for'
- The three players Jason Horne-Francis could emulate by having an immediate impact
0:00 – The clubs that have ended long premiership droughts in recent times
1:38 – The pressure on St Kilda to win a flag
3:18 – Why Fremantle is well-placed to build towards its first premiership success
5:02 – Nat is bullish about Carlton in 2022
6:54 – The likely addition to the Roos' midfield who would make a huge impact
7:59 – North Melbourne signals its interest in Jason Horne-Francis
10:20 – The three players who had immediate impact in their first year