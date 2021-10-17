THE VICTORIAN football community has rallied behind former Frankston high performance manager Chris Ross, who is battling Motor Neurone Disease.

Ross was diagnosed with MND earlier this year at just 31 years of age and the 'Run for Rossy' campaign is all about encouraging people to get out and run, generate awareness and raise some funds to assist Ross, his partner and family ahead of his upcoming challenges.

Over the weekend, more than 290kms were clocked up and $100,000 raised.

The average life expectancy after an MND diagnosis is just 27 months, with AFL great Neale Daniher bucking the trend and continuing his fight against the disease since 2013.

