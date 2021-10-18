Richmond's Sydney Stack looks to handball during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND defender Sydney Stack has signed a one-season contract extension after winning back the trust of his teammates and coaches.

Stack's AFL career was at the crossroads late last year after he spent the Christmas holidays in a Perth prison for breaching Western Australia's strict COVID-19 quarantine laws.

That incident came hot on the heels of Stack copping a 10-week ban after breaching the AFL's return-to-play protocols on the Gold Coast during the 2020 season.

The boozy night out featured a trip to a Gold Coast strip club and ended with a fight outside a kebab shop.

Sydney Stack outside Perth Magistrates Court in January, 2021. Picture: AAP

Stack vowed to win back the trust of the club following his stint in a Perth prison, and he made a successful AFL return in round 17 this year.

The 21-year-old played the final seven matches of the season, with the highlight being his 25-disposal, 10-mark effort in the round 20 loss to Fremantle.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the Trade Period

He also booted two goals from 15 disposals after being swung forward late in the final-round draw with Hawthorn.

The Tigers also re-signed 198cm utility Ben Miller for 2022.

Williamstown's Joel Ottavi (left) and Richmond's Ben Miller compete in the ruck during a VFL match in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Miller, 22, debuted for Richmond in round 23, 2021 four years on the Tigers’ list.

He managed six disposals and eight one-percenters.

Richmond's general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said the pair's re-signing was the result of their hard work.

“Both Sydney and Ben were able to work their way into the AFL line-up late this season, which should hold them in good stead for 2022,” he added.

“We are excited about what they can achieve next year with another pre-season under their belts and look forward to working with them this summer.”