IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- 'The pandemic continues to stir up issues for the AFL'
- The AFL is set to finalise one of its most complex policies in its history
- Yesterday's flurry of list management decisions unpacked
- North Melbourne's high draft pick that didn't quite hit the mark
- The 'nice story' to come out of 2021 and THAT premiership
- Why we've got to fix up the rookie protocols
In this episode ...
0:30 – COVID continues to cause issues
1:45 – How might the AFL's COVID policy look ahead of 2022
3:06 – Erin Phillips has her say on mandatory vaccinations
4:06 – What it means worldwide for athletes not to be vaccinated
6:13 – Tom McDonald's ethical concern on mandatory vaccinations
7:52 – 'There are ramifications for choice'
9:38 – North Melbourne delists 234-gamer
11:11 – Some other recent list management decisions
12:03 – Damo's concern with rookie draft protocols