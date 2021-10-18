MELBOURNE'S 2021 heroes could create more history next season and become the first premiership team to represent their club again after the last of them were re-signed for 2022.

Defender Michael Hibberd was the last premiership player waiting for a new contract and was finally re-signed on Monday, creating the opportunity for Melbourne's Grand Final heroes to come together again.

The chances of all 23, including Grand Final medical substitute James Jordon, earning selection together again remain slim, given the inevitability of injuries and form fluctuations.

But the Demons are in the rare position of at least having an opportunity to do so.

The players who will make it difficult – a prospect that would be welcomed by Melbourne – include speedster Jayden Hunt, who played every game before suffering an ankle injury in round 21.

Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Demons and Bulldogs clash in the Grand Final

Wingman Adam Tomlinson will also return from a knee reconstruction, having been part of the Demons' best line-up when available in the first two months of the season.

Then there is young key forward Sam Weideman, who will aim to either displace or play alongside Grand Final key forwards Ben Brown and Tom McDonald.

The Demons were quiet during the Continental Tyres Trade Period, only signing midfielder Luke Dunstan from St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent.

They hold one pick inside the first round of the NAB AFL Draft (No.17), giving them the prospect of securing a top-end talent who could also make it difficult for the premiership team to re-form.

Melbourne players celebrate after winning the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's 2020 premiership team had the chance to play together in 2021 but didn't, with the retirements of David Astbury and Bachar Houli now ending their chances of doing so.

The 2019 team never had the chance after dual premiership wingman Brandon Ellis moved to Gold Coast, while Richmond's 2017 Grand Final team all remained the following season but never re-formed.

West Coast's 2018 premiership team never had the chance to play together again after the departures of retired star Mark LeCras and traded ruckman Scott Lycett, who joined Port Adelaide.

The Western Bulldogs lost key defender Joel Hamling to Fremantle after their 2016 triumph, while none of Hawthorn's three premiership teams from 2013-15 managed the feat.