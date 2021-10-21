IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack the vaxx policy and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The vaxx policy: 'It is now a mandate: you must be vaccinated to play'
- To sack or not? Each club will treat unvaxxed players very differently
- 'It won't be a first in the AFL system if a player misses a game of football for reasons that are very different from the ones that are said publicly'
- Jack's back: Hawks predict that he'll be ready for a full pre-season
In this episode ...
0:00 – Clarity within the footy industry is here
1:24 – How many players will not co-operate?
2:47 – What will clubs do with unvaccinated players?
7:04 – Other sporting codes' positions on vaccinations
7:42 – The government decisions influence League policy
10:51 – Jack Gunston gears up for a massive pre-season
12:48 – Phil Davis signs a one-year deal