WITH the 2021 NAB AFL Draft fast approaching, get to know this year's top prospects in our new Young Guns series.

Available exclusively on AFL On Demand, Young Guns is where you can find all the action and highlights for all the big names heading into this year’s draft, including Jason Horne-Francis and father-son guns Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy.

THIS YEAR’S DRAFT CLASS is now streaming in YOUNG GUNS ON AFL ON DEMAND

From player-specific profiles through to full matches, Young Guns has you and your draft prep covered. Watch all the games in full from this year’s NAB AFL U19 Championships, catch the Colgate Young Guns U23 game, or sample the NAB AFL Academy clash against Geelong's VFL team in which Daicos and Horne-Francis both featured.

It’s your in-depth primer for all things draft.

Young Guns is a new series exclusive to AFL On Demand with multiple playlists showcasing all the best young talent around Australia. It begins with matches and profiles heading into the 2021 NAB AFL Draft and will grow into a comprehensive pathway library in 2022 and beyond.