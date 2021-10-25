MELBOURNE is poised to show off its first AFL premiership cup in 57 years to adoring fans at the MCG in December.

The Demons are hoping to stage an event at their home ground to celebrate September's drought-breaking Toyota AFL Grand Final victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Many diehard supporters were forced to watch the Perth decider locked down and under a 9pm curfew due to Melbourne's COVID-19 crisis.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard EVERY ANGLE: New look at Dees' flag-winning burst It's been one month since Melbourne turned it on in the third quarter of the Grand Final

But with Victoria set to hit its 80 per cent full vaccination target this week, meaning restrictions will ease further, the Demons are likely to be able to hold a family day with thousands of fans in attendance.

Melbourne chief executive Gary Pert confirmed December 5 as the most likely date, adding the premiership cup, Grand Final team and coach Simon Goodwin will all be in attendance.

"This event is incredibly important to us, as it is the first chance our players, coaches and the wider club will have to thank our supporters for their amazing support and loyalty," Pert said.

"The entire finals series we were conscious of just how tough it was back in Victoria and that the one thing we could do for our supporters was to bring the cup home to Melbourne.

"Our supporters have been unbelievably loyal and patient for a long period of time, particularly over the last two years while we have battled the impacts of the global pandemic.

"We have said all along that as soon as restrictions allow, we would make it a priority to bring the club together to celebrate the 2021 premiership and to thank our supporters for the incredible role they played in making this premiership possible."

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn lift the 2021 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons are still working with Victorian health officials on details around the celebration, with the crowd capacity and ticketing information to be confirmed "in the coming weeks".

The AFL and MCC are hopeful full-capacity crowds will be allowed to attend events at the MCG by the start of the 2022 season.

Crowds were allowed at MCG games during periods of last season, highlighted by 78,113 people watching the Anzac Day blockbuster.

But the finals series was played outside of Melbourne for the second straight year after games in Victoria were played behind closed doors for the last six weeks of the home and away season.