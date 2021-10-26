Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

COLLINGWOOD'S pick swapping isn't done yet, the Magpies are looking to fill a number of needs at the upcoming NAB AFL Draft and where will a bid come for father-son talent Nick Daicos?

Magpies recruiting boss Derek Hine joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss the club's plans at November's draft, including the possibility of more pick swaps in the lead-up to the event.

Hine joins host Cal Twomey to talk through Collingwood's plans, reviews its busy trade period, gives an update on contract talks on Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore and Brayden Maynard and details the member of the next generation of Magpies who could rise in 2022.

Plus, Hine details why recruit Patrick Lipinski is made for the MCG and weighing up prospects in Western Australia and South Australia against Victorian talents.

2:15 – Collingwood's approach to asking draftees if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

5:00 – The Pies' plans for their picks at this year's draft and whether they will look to trade again.

6:00 – What is Hine's take on the 2021 draft crop?

10:00 – Where the "multi-dimensional" Nick Daicos could start his career with the Magpies.

11:45 – What are the Magpies' most pressing needs for their list?

14:15 – Hine details the Pies' strategy during the trade period and why recruit Patrick Lipinski is made for the MCG.

17:50 – The young talent starting to shine at the club and who Hine has big hopes for next year.

22:00 – The latest on Collingwood's contract negotiations with its trio of free agents.

29:25 – Should players be able to be traded on draft night? Hine gives his take on the next evolution of player movement.