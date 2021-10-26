IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook look at some the great, all-time drafts and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- History's great drafts
- 'Melbourne's draft class of 2019 had an instant impact'
- 'If you nail one draft as a footy club, anything can happen to your team'
- Richmond's stunning 2015 rookie haul
- The rebirth of the Hawks in 2004: Franklin, Roughead, and co
- The Irish experiment: Is it starting to drop off?
In this episode ...
0:26 – Melbourne’s crucial 2019 draft haul
1:49 – The 'brave' pick swap that netted the Dees a young star
3:22 – The 2001 superdraft
6:37 – Fremantle's 2016 goldmine
8:00 – Not one but two great drafts for the Hawks
9:12 – Are there less Irish AFL players these days?
12:02 – Some of the great Irish players throughout history
12:57 – Fletchers take a punt in the USA