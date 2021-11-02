FOR ONE four-week stretch in 2005, Justin Koschitzke was the best player in the AFL.

While the No.2 draft pick from the 2000 NAB AFL Draft's career was ultimately curtailed by injuries, between rounds 14 and 17, 2005, 'Kosi' could not be stopped.

A run of injury kept him out of the side between rounds eight and thirteen, but he burst back onto the scene in round 14.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Koschitzke's 11 Brownlow medal votes in four games, 2005 St Kilda forward Justin Koschitzke produces a rare month of football between round 14-17 in 2005

He marked every kick that came his way, nearly tripled his career Brownlow Medal votes and single-handedly turned St Kilda's season around.

With superstar Nick Riewoldt out of action due to a collarbone injury sustained early in round 14, Koschitzke had to step up to the centre half-forward plate.

He became the Saints' key forward target, and showed his athletic and aerial prowess, booting 17 goals and clunking 41 marks in four games.

St Kilda's Justin Koschitzke in action during round 14, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

'Kosi' went up for every ball heading in his direction, outworking his opponent and combining with teammate Fraser Gehrig in a potent forward duo.

He also swung back behind the ball, putting a stop to the oppositions' attacks on goal.

Led by Koschitzke's heroics, the ninth-placed Saints marched up the ladder to fourth spot after round 17.

Before round 14, 2005, Koschitzke had received six Brownlow votes across a 63-game career. After round 17, 2005, he had 17.

While Saints fans may argue Koschitzke's injuries meant he never reached his true potential, that one month in 2005 will go down in history as one of the most dominant displays of football in recent memory.

Kosi's colossal month in 2005