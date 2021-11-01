IN 1993 the great Gary Ablett snr - often referred to as 'God' during this era - embarked on a stunning streak where he slotted 38 goals in just four games.

The average of just over nine goals a game, also included a somewhat modest return for the champion of 4.4. On average, however, Ablett was scoring a tick over 61 points a match in this truly jaw-dropping stretch.

The highlight of the streak came in round six where Geelong battled it out with Essendon. In this epic encounter, Ablett and Paul Salmon traded bags of goals and sent the crowd in raptures. Ablett booted a whopping 14.7 for the game, while Salmon slotted 12.1. It is impossible to imagine such a scenario ever happening again.

Ablett followed this game up with a somewhat quiet, by his standards, outing against West Coast at Kardinia Park. Here he managed 4.4 (still the leading goalkicker on the ground) as the Cats went down in a thriller, 15.15 (105) to 16.17 (113).

But 'God' returned back to his thumping best against his 'bunny' team of the time, Richmond.

It was another look-away moment for Tigers fans as Ablett ran amok with 12 goals and the Cats monstered Richmond, 19.14 (128) to 9.24 (78).

Andrew Wills congratulates Gary Ablett after Ablett's 12-goal haul against Richmond in 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong finished seventh that year, just missing out on finals (it was a final six). And Ablett's season came to a halt with 124 goals from 17 games, an average of 7.3.



It was the most goals for the home and away season, but, surprisingly, not the most for the year, with Adelaide's Tony Modra going past Ablett in the finals and finishing his season with 129 goals (the Crows played in three finals).

As an interesting side note, Ablett had 246 disposals for the season, but incredibly only managed just 13 handballs.

