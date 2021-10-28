Melbourne president Kate Roffey and CEO Gary Pert hold the 2021 premiership cup aloft at Forrest Place Footy in Perth on September 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE admits it is powerless to stop private operators profiting from their drought-breaking premiership at the expense of excited Demons supporters.

Tickets are selling for up to $500 at a number of unofficial events in regional Victoria, which Melbourne fans have mistaken for club-sanctioned flag celebrations.

But club chief executive Gary Pert has urged supporters to be careful about what they spend their money on.



The Demons are poised to officially celebrate their first flag in 57 years with fans at the MCG on December 5.

EVERY ANGLE: New look at Dees' flag-winning burst It's been one month since Melbourne turned it on in the third quarter of the Grand Final

Plans are also under way for the premiership cup to be taken around Australia.

"It is a bit frustrating because we get all the inquiries and complaints about prices or things that people aren't happy about it," Pert told SEN radio station.

"We want to give every loyal passionate Melbourne supporter the chance to see and feel and get a photo of the cup because we know that's something they will remember forever.

"Let's face it, they're just promotions companies that are doing this to make money - that's the opposite of what we're doing.



"By the time we finish the tour, it will probably cost us around about $100,000 moving the cup around the country. [But] we can't stop these tour companies doing what they're doing.

Demons skipper Max Gawn poses with a fan after arriving home from Perth with the 2021 premiership cup. Picture: Getty Images

"I must admit I've been in contact with a couple of them to make sure they're not allowed to use our logos and brands and IP, which they have been using and that confuses our supporters."

Pert revealed the club planned to recreate the awarding of premiership medals during the event at the MCG in December.

Many diehard Demons supporters were forced to watch the Grand Final in Perth locked down and under a 9pm curfew due to Melbourne's COVID crisis.

The free family day could also be a chance for coach Simon Goodwin to get his message across to club faithful.



Goodwin was mistakenly not given an opportunity to speak on the dais after his team's victory over the Western Bulldogs.