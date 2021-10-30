Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

IS IT a small forward? A tall back? A key defender?

Collingwood recruiting boss Derek Hine joins host Cal Twomey on the Road to the Draft podcast this week to talk through the Pies' plans at the upcoming NAB AFL Draft.

Hine discusses the Magpies' most pressing list needs and how the club looks to address the gaps in its group, and who could be in the mix at this year's draft.

He also details the club's hopes for more pick swaps, where a bid for father-son Nick Daicos could come, the next generation of Magpies he expects to rise in 2022 and the latest on contract negotiations with star trio Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore and Brayden Maynard ahead of their free agency season next year.

This week's episode guide …

2:15 – Collingwood's approach to asking draftees if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

5:00 – The Pies' plans for their picks at this year's draft and whether they will look to trade again.

6:00 – What is Hine's take on the 2021 draft crop?

10:00 – Where the "multidimensional" Nick Daicos could start his career with the Magpies.

11:45 – What are Collingwood's most pressing needs for its list?

14:15 – Hine details the Pies' strategy during the Trade Period and why recruit Patrick Lipinski is made for the MCG.

17:50 – The young talent starting to shine at the club and who Hine has big hopes for next year.

22:00 – The latest on Collingwood's contract negotiations with its trio of free agents.

29:25 – Should players be able to be traded on draft night? Hine gives his take on the next evolution of player movement.