SANDY Brock, the nephew of legendary V8 driver Peter, is one of two players who have joined Gold Coast via its Academy.

Brock and fellow Academy product Bodhi Uwland have been pre-listed by the Suns as rookies. The Suns are able to list the Academy talents without having to match bids for them under the concessions the AFL gave the club at the end of 2019.

Brock is a 198cm defender from the Northern Territory who played with Peel Thunder in the WAFL competition this season. The Suns have access to Darwin talents in their Academy catchment.

Uwland has taken a more conventional road to the Suns via its Academy, having played in the NAB League this year for the club as well as been a part of the Allies program and has been drafted from Broadbeach. He also featured for the Suns' VFL side this year.

Bodhi Uwland in action for Gold Coast against Brisbane at the 2020 Northern Academy Series. Picture: AFL Photos

The 185cm midfielder has power at the stoppages and attacks the ball with vigour and has also shown he can play as either a half-back or half-forward.

The Suns this week delisted Irishman Luke Towey and also Jacob Townsend, although Townsend will be considered to be re-selected at next month's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Gold Coast is expected to pick former Blues forward Levi Casboult as a rookie.

The club holds pick No.3 at the upcoming national draft.