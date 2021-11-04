Former Melbourne president Glen Bartlett during a match against GWS in round 23, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne president Glen Bartlett has retired from the board after over eight years at the club.

Bartlett stepped down from president in April with Kate Roffey taking over as the Dees went on to break their 57-year premiership drought.

Bartlett departs Melbourne with the club now debt free and in a very strong position both on and off the field.

"On behalf of the Melbourne Football Club, its players, staff, and supporters I thank Glen for his commitment, care and passion and wish he and partner Victoria every success and happiness for the future. They will continue to be part of the Melbourne family," Roffey said.

Melbourne president Kate Roffey and CEO Gary Pert hold the 2021 premiership cup aloft at Forrest Place Footy in Perth on September 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CEO Gary Pert added that Bartlett can be proud with what he achieved for the club.

"One of the area’s Glen was particularly passionate about is a new home for the Melbourne Football Club," he said.

"As work commences to upgrade Gosch's Paddock and plans for a new high-performance training and administration facility progress, Glen leaves knowing he played an important role in getting the club to this point, an achievement that the club will ensure is acknowledged in an appropriate way in the new facility."