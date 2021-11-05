Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

GOLD Coast is using just one live selection at this year's NAB AFL Draft but already has an eye very much on how its 2022 draft hand.

The Suns loaded up with a bevy of strong picks for the 2022 draft through the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and will be a club to watch next year.

Gold Coast recruiting manager Kall Burns joined the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss the club's plans for this year and next, and talked through the strategy of the Suns' recent trade moves.



Plus, he discusses the Suns' options for pick No.3 at this month's draft, their recent rookie pre-selections and reveals the covert operation to pick up 'Player X' in the draft several years ago.

1:00 – How have the Suns gone about their planning for the No.3 pick?

3:40 – Who is on Gold Coast's radar for its top selection?

8:30 – Burns gives an insight into the Suns' recent Academy signings.

11:00 – An overview of the Suns' trade period and why they targeted Richmond key forward Mabior Chol.

13:30 – We get an insight into the Suns' plans with their huge hand of draft picks for next year.

14:20 – What is Gold Coast's biggest list need?

16:00 – What can fans expect to see from the club's top pick last year Elijah Hollands in 2022?

21:45 – How the Suns snared Wil Powell as a smokey pick in 2017.

24:30 – The latest on contract talks with Ben King, Izak Rankine and Jack Lukosius.