FREMANTLE recruit Will Brodie says he couldn't help but feel frustrated over his lack of game time at Gold Coast, and he's determined to live up to his potential.

Brodie was touted as a future midfield star after being taken by Gold Coast with pick No.9 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

However, the 23-year-old managed just 25 games over five seasons before being traded to Fremantle last month in what was effectively a salary dump by the Suns.

The Dockers received Brodie, the No.19 draft pick, and two fourth-round picks in exchange for a future second-round selection and a future fourth-round selection.

Brodie has high hopes of reigniting his career at Fremantle following his struggles to get into the team at Gold Coast.

"I feel like the midfield mix there was pretty set and I feel like I couldn't break into that group," Brodie said.

"I feel like it was frustrating. As a kid you want to come in and you want to play AFL footy. You don't want to be playing VFL footy.

"I was frustrated, but in saying that I felt like I was still getting better as a player and still working on my craft and year on year I feel like I was still improving.

"I'm just excited about a fresh start here and showing what I can do."

Brodie, a childhood Fremantle fan, has admired Dockers stars David Mundy and Nat Fyfe for years.

Now, he's looking forward to the chance of playing with them.

Fyfe is no certainty to be fit for the start of the AFL season after picking up a bacterial infection in his recently reconstructed right shoulder.

The two-time Brownlow medallist needs to take intravenous antibiotics for two to three weeks before his road to recovery can be further planned.

"I'd love to try to work with him and learn as much as I can off him," Brodie said.