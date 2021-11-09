IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook discuss the players who have something to prove after below pars seasons in 2021.
- This Docker 'can be a star' in his 30s despite disappointment of 2021
- 'The forward-ruck who needs a 'massive pre-season'
- The young Power gun who can take Port to the next level
- Eagles need Elliot Yeo to 'be the bull in that midfield'
- '2021 was just the work of an ordinary player' from this Carlton star
- Skinfold test ban: 'There's enough pressures and stresses' for teenage draftees
- Why West Coast is going all in on another premiership assault
In this episode ...
0:58 – Geelong will want more from Jeremy Cameron
1:55 – A pair of experienced Dockers who need to lift
3:48 – Port Adelaide need another star midfielder
4:34 – Can the Eagles' hyped mids live up to their reputations?
5:44 – The two players who can lift the Blues
7:46 – Some players under the pump for more controversial circumstances
8:40 – This entire team that has a point to prove in 2022
10:06 – Why the AFL were right to ban skinfold testing
12:56 – Josh Kennedy and Shannon Hurn re-sign