CLUBS will be informed by the AFL if any potential draftees are not intending to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the NAB AFL Draft.

The League wrote to draft hopefuls this week detailing its vaccination policy and asking that it is notified no later than November 12 if a prospect is not vaccinated and does not agree to be vaccinated if drafted, or that a medical exemption would be required.

It means players nominating for the draft would need to detail if they are not planning to be vaccinated so that the information can be relayed to clubs before draft decisions are made later this month.

The AFL told potential recruits that if they don't register their notice about not getting vaccinated or that they are considered for a medical exemption and then end up not being able to play for an AFL club because of their vaccination status then they could be subject to sanctions under AFL rules.

Recruiters had in recent weeks been asking draft hopefuls about their vaccination status but the AFL's stance streamlines the process whereby they are notified of all potential circumstances.

Players who are drafted by Victorian clubs will need to be fully vaccinated by November 26 – the day of the rookie draft which follows the national draft – to be able to step into a club and train on the premises.

For New South Wales clubs players will need to have their first vaccination dose by November 19 and be fully vaccinated by December 17, while clubs in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia players and staff will need to have a first vaccination dose by January 21, 2022 and be fully vaccinated by February 18 next year.

The AFL has encouraged vaccination for some months and recently released its vaccination policy for AFL and AFLW players and football program staff, with players set to enter the AFL system via this month's drafts included in the policy.