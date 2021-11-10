IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The Rance headline that won't go away 'until the deadlines come and go'
- Bombers have 'absolutely nothing to lose' by listing him as a rookie
- We need complete clarity on how the vaccination policy plays out
- 'The rest of the sporting world is moving on while these individuals wade through the right to say no'
- Why clubs have to know a draftees' vax status
In this episode ...
0:21 – The Bombers' new coach turning heads
2:56 – The mystery about Alex Rance's premature retirement
4:55 – Rance's role at the Bombers
5:55 – How he could boost Essendon's backline
7:25 – The strategy the Bombers should take where there's nothing to lose
9:16 – Positive COVID tests and unvaccinated players
11:40 – The significant career impact unvaccinated players may face
13:12 – Clubs need to know a draftee's vaccination status