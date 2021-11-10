AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Rance headline that won't go away 'until the deadlines come and go'

- Bombers have 'absolutely nothing to lose' by listing him as a rookie

- We need complete clarity on how the vaccination policy plays out

- 'The rest of the sporting world is moving on while these individuals wade through the right to say no'

- Why clubs have to know a draftees' vax status

In this episode ...

0:21 – The Bombers' new coach turning heads

2:56 – The mystery about Alex Rance's premature retirement

4:55 – Rance's role at the Bombers

5:55 – How he could boost Essendon's backline

7:25 – The strategy the Bombers should take where there's nothing to lose

9:16 – Positive COVID tests and unvaccinated players

11:40 – The significant career impact unvaccinated players may face

13:12 – Clubs need to know a draftee's vaccination status