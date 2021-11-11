Riley Thilthorpe is all smiles after Adelaide's win over St Kilda in R13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe is leaving no stone unturned as prepares for a second season in the AFL.

The 19-year-old was a shining light in a disappointing season for the Crows, kicking 18 goals in 14 games, including five on debut against Hawthorn and a brilliant over-the-shoulder matchwinner against St Kilda in Cairns.

Alongside running machine Lachlan Sholl, Thilthorpe hopes to reap the benefits of a strong summer on the track and in the gym.

"I just want to be a bit faster and a bit more powerful with my running," he told AFC Media.

"That's my main one, just getting bigger and stronger and a little bit more powerful.

"He [Sholl] loves doing extras and so do I, so we've got together to do some extra touch, extra ball work, extra gym, just all that sort of stuff which has been really helpful.

"The hard work is what got me here and that's what is going to get me where I want to go.

"I just have to keep working hard and doing those extras so hopefully I'll see the results on the field."

After a seven-win season, Thilthorpe is confident the Crows can improve under Matthew Nicks as they seek a return to September for the first time since losing the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final to Richmond.

"I've been loving playing footy with these boys at the moment," last year's No.2 draft pick said.

Riley Thilthorpe chats with coach Matthew Nicks during Adelaide's R17, 2021 clash with Essendon. Picture: Getty Images

"I am really excited to see what we can do next season.

"We had matched it with some of the best throughout the year, beating Melbourne and Geelong and then being really close to some of the other top teams.

"It's just that consistency that we lacked and we have to bring it every week for four quarters and when we do that, we think we are a good shot at being a contender."