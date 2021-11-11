IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss superstars Nat Fyfe and Dustin Martin as they return from injury, and join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why Nat Fyfe is 'a long way back'
- 'It was awkward watching (him), you just knew he wasn't right'
- Dusty and Fyfe's courage 'knows no bounds'
- Concerns for Dusty: 'There are question marks over his ability to be the player that he's been'
- Fixture requests: The games we want to see next year
In this episode ...
0:50 – Nat Fyfe shoulder complications
4:02 – Should Fyfe hand over the captaincy?
6:23 – Can Dusty get himself fit for round one?
9:53 – Melbourne's request to play the Grand Final rematch in round one
11:50 – The difference in how champion teams look back at their victories in the US
12:45 – When in 2022 will Lance Franklin kick his 1000th goal?
13:42 – Some of the most anticipated games of 2022
14:37 – The opponents that Michael Voss and Sam Mitchell should face immediately