- Why Nat Fyfe is 'a long way back'

- 'It was awkward watching (him), you just knew he wasn't right'

- Dusty and Fyfe's courage 'knows no bounds'

- Concerns for Dusty: 'There are question marks over his ability to be the player that he's been'

- Fixture requests: The games we want to see next year

In this episode ...

0:50 – Nat Fyfe shoulder complications

4:02 – Should Fyfe hand over the captaincy?

6:23 – Can Dusty get himself fit for round one?

9:53 – Melbourne's request to play the Grand Final rematch in round one

11:50 – The difference in how champion teams look back at their victories in the US

12:45 – When in 2022 will Lance Franklin kick his 1000th goal?

13:42 – Some of the most anticipated games of 2022

14:37 – The opponents that Michael Voss and Sam Mitchell should face immediately